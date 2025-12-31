Jim Hiller Isn’t the Kings’ Long-Term Answer for Head Coach

It’s been a struggle for the Los Angeles Kings lately, and we all know the biggest hurdle: finally moving past Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s been a frustrating few years, and the current standings don’t offer much hope. They are currently fourth in the Pacific Division and clinging to a wild-card spot with a 16-13-9 record. Ranking 21st in the NHL isn’t exactly where the team should want to be, especially since 41 points just isn’t cutting it if they’re planning on a deep run towards the Cup.

While the 2025-26 season is still fresh, the Kings need to move fast before April comes “knocking.” If they are serious about becoming a Cup contender, then that conversation starts behind the bench: firing Jim Hiller.

Hiller Isn’t Leading the Kings to Where They Need to Be

On paper, the Kings are built to compete. They’ve invested in their core, locked up key players like Adrian Kempe to long-term deals, and have a mix of veterans and highly touted young talent. Yet on the ice, the product has too often looked disorganized and undisciplined. One of his major criticisms is not utilizing the younger talent frequently, like Alex Turcotte and Brandt Clarke. Hiller has struggled to find the right balance of ice time and linemates to allow these players to dominate games consistently, often reverting to veteran-heavy lineups when things get tough.

Penalty Minutes Need to Be Reduced

One of the biggest hurdles for the Kings right now is their complete lack of discipline, which is killing any chance of momentum. They are averaging way too many penalty minutes per game, which is a massive jump from where they were last season. It’s hard to win games when you’re constantly playing shorthanded, especially since the penalty kill has struggled to stay consistent this season. Key players like Kempe and Kevin Fiala are spending too much time in the box for “frustration” penalties instead of being on the ice where the Kings actually need them.

If the Kings want to be taken seriously as a contender, they have to stop beating themselves with lazy hooks and unnecessary roughing calls. Reducing the penalty minutes is the quickest way to fix their goal differential and finally start putting together a winning streak. At the end of the day, the team’s discipline is a mirror image of their head coach, from leadership to systems.

Could DeBoer Be the Next Head Coach?

News swirled online when tweets were made of a potential coaching change for the Kings at the beginning of December 2025. Pete DeBoer was at the forefront of this speculation as fans wondered if he could improve this gritty team and push them past the first round in the playoffs. Unfortunately, this rumor was put to bed when general manager Ken Holland confirmed he hadn’t spoken to DeBoer and acknowledged the team would not be making any coaching changes. However, it wouldn’t have been a terrible option to consider him as a potential replacement following his tenure with the Dallas Stars.

Jim Hiller, Interim Head Coach of the Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeBoer led the Stars to multiple conference finals, has proven success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well, and has a track record of an aggressive system that could help the Kings out of the rut they’ve been stuck in for several seasons. While the Kings confirmed they’re not looking for a new coach, DeBoer could be an excellent target should they wish to change coaches in the future.

Here’s What Should Change

Following a 5-2 brutal loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, it’s clear the Kings are not maximizing the window of opportunity they have left. In a post-game meet with the media, Hiller mentioned the team made a few mistakes but noted it’s expected to make those mistakes against a top team in the league. For a franchise that achieved two Stanley Cups a decade ago and featured one of the greatest, Wayne Gretzky, to ever step foot on the ice, the Kings should be held to a higher standard. Instead, their identity remains unclear, leaving questions about the direction the team is headed in.

Ultimately, Hiller has coached this team through two straight first-round exits. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. He was given the chance to prove he could evolve past being an interim solution, and he hasn’t. Whether it’s the refusal to adjust his bench usage or the lack of a “Plan B” when things unravel, Hiller has shown his ceiling. And that ceiling does not align with the Kings’ championship vision.