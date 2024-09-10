Johnny Gaudreau’s Funeral Put His Love for Columbus & the Blue Jackets on Display

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau were laid to rest on Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Media, Pennsylvania. The sanctuary was filled to capacity as gatherers paid their respects to the brothers. The entire Blue Jackets’ team including many of the staff attended the service.

The service itself lasted about two hours. As expected, there were many emotions. Tears and sadness filled the church at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

The service was led by Father Anthony Penna, who is the director of campus ministry at Boston College. Both Johnny and Matthew attended school and played their collegiate hockey there.

The Gaudreau brothers were eulogized by their widows, Meredith and Madeline. Each spoke at length about the impact the brothers had and will continue to have on them. They also shared some insight into what made each of the brothers special.

Our focus here will be on the words of Meredith in regards to her and Johnny’s time in Columbus and with the Blue Jackets. In case you missed the service, you can watch the words of Meredith and Madeline below.

Here are today's beautiful eulogies from Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau. Meredith announced that she is pregnant with her and John's third child.



Meredith: https://t.co/0HWrLIgOEb



Madeline:https://t.co/1crIen5ra5 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 9, 2024

Johnny & Meredith Loved Columbus

When Johnny chose the Blue Jackets in free agency, most everyone in the hockey world was stunned. When asked about it, Johnny said it was his desire to be closer to his family.

That was repeated multiple times over the last two seasons even when the Blue Jackets struggled on the ice. Johnny & Meredith chose Columbus and loved every minute of their time.

If there was anything that this funeral brought out from a Blue Jackets’ perspective, it’s that we perhaps underestimated just how much Columbus meant to them.

What Johnny said was never lip service. It was his family’s desire to be around each other more. Here’s what Meredith had to say to Columbus and the Blue Jackets about their time.

Johnny & Meredith Gaudreau loved their time in Columbus. (The Hockey Writers)

“To Columbus and our Blue Jackets’ family, I can’t describe how shattered I am that I don’t get more time in your amazing city with John, the most underrated city,” Meredith said. “I’m so glad we got to learn the hidden gem that is Columbus, Ohio. Together, we had our first baby the same week we moved to Columbus for John’s first season as a Blue Jacket. We welcomed our daughter Noa, daddy’s twin (and) instantly was the best dad in the world. So cautious. So gentle. So loving and nurturing, absolutely in love with his little girl who never missed a single one of daddy’s games. Noa is John’s light that shines through everyday.”

“Columbus, thank you for taking care of us when we were experiencing so many changes at once. We so quickly became home and became our family and the memories we made in Columbus as a growing family are the best years of my life. Without having to explain all the little details, know that there were so many little signs as we got to know the city that truly made us feel reassured that we had made the right choice choosing Columbus.”

Related: Remembering Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau With Their Lasting Impact

“Thank you to the 5th line and the Blue Jackets organization for your love and support and comforting words. John was so proud to wear your colors every single day. He knew and appreciated how special of a community you are. He felt comfortable and he felt like he fit right in. Thank you for giving him that feeling of comfort, security, and belonging when he was enduring a massive change. You know it’s a special place when the hockey season is over, but you’re not quite ready to pack up and go home yet, and that is Columbus. The way I describe Columbus is similar to the way I described John. You have to come and find out for yourself and then once you know it, you love it.”

A Big Surprise

Later on, Meredith dropped some huge news about the status of their family. It turns out that Noa and little Johnny are going to have a sibling.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” Meredith said. There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever. It will be my favorite week of my life. Out of those six, once. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby. A total surprise, but again, John was beaming and so excited. I was so nervous because this was again a total surprise, but his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me even though I was driving the car.”

“After the initial excitement sank in, every time he looked at me, he would just say, you’re nuts. You know that? Three kids, Noa our oldest, hasn’t even turned two yet. In less than three years of marriage, we made a family of five. It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances. To my babies, daddy loves you all so much and you have the best daddy in the world.”

Final Thoughts

The entire two-hour service was filled with many emotions and powerful words. But it was some of the words of Father Penna that really stood out about the overwhelming support to the Gaudreau family.

“The overwhelming presence and overwhelming number of people here today, they’re sending a message to you that Johnny and Matthew’s lives mattered,” Father Penna said. “They were noticed on this Earth. They were loved on this Earth and valued on this Earth. This robust crowd is here to tell you, all of you, that they have your backs.”

The hockey world has the backs of the Gaudreau’s in mass. In particular, Blue Jackets’ fans have the backs of the Gaudreau’s in mass. It was Johnny and Meredith who chose Columbus. In return, Columbus fans will be forever grateful for the time they were able to get together. It is a bond that will now last forever.