Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Nicholas Robertson to 1-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed restricted free agent forward Nicholas Robertson to a one-year contract worth $875,000. The deal comes after speculation of the team’s young forward being available on the trade market. This contract keeps Robertson in Toronto for just the 2024-25 season but with restricted free agent status next offseason.

🖊️ We’ve re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year contract pic.twitter.com/GJ0nGp6hW2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 10, 2024

Robertson, a 2019 second-round of the Leafs, is coming off a 27-point (14 goals and 13 assists) in 56 game campaign. The 5-foot-9 winger missed time last season with an injury but also struggled to maintain a spot in the lineup when healthy. Come playoff time he suited up in six of the team’s seven games, failing to register a point.

Robertson’s contract leaves Toronto with a projected $400,333 in cap space with a 22-player roster, according to PuckPedia. By the 2025 Trade Deadline, the team should have accrued enough cap space to make a substantial move, but until then they will be in a salary crunch. Luckily, Robertson is still just 22 years old so the team could be in store for a breakout season.

The Leafs will begin their preseason schedule in just a couple of weeks on Sep. 22 against the Ottawa Senators. After a few days off in early October, the team will begin the regular season on the ninth against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell.