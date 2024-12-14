Predicting Team Kazakhstan’s 2025 World Junior Championship Roster

The Kazakhs are back to the top-level World Junior Championship (WJC) after being relegated in 2020 and failing to win gold in Division 1 for three straight editions, finally clinching the promotion mostly thanks to a stronger group of players born in 2005 and later years. In Budapest, Hungary, Team Kazakhstan had four straight wins before losing to Austria on the last matchday, with gold already clinched.

This season, the Kazakhs will have to show that they belong to the elite and that they aren’t just an elevator team. But it won’t be easy, even if it looks like the later years may generate some interesting players after some struggling in production in players born around 2002-2004. The days when the Kazakhs were able to produce a player like Nik Antropov may still be far off, but the progress is steady.

Team Kazakhstan’s Forwards

Abzal Alibek

Philadelphia Rebels (NAHL) Adil Beisembayev

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Artur Gross

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Kirill Kankin

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Alexander Kim

Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) Vladimir Korchagin

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Yegor Levkovets

Nomad Astana Kirill Lyapunov

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Alexander Migunov

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Davlat Nurkenov

Assat U20 (Fin) Asanali Ruslanuly

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Magzhan Sagadiev

Utah Outliers (NCDC) Asanali Sarkenov

Spokane Chiefs (WHL) Semyon Simonov

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Nikita Sitnikov

Snezhnye Barsy Astana

The team will feature several players who play at a good level in some highly-touted leagues. The North American Hockey League (NAHL) will be represented by Abzal Alibek and Alexander Kim, while Davlat Nurkenov is in his fifth season playing in Finland.

There are other interesting players, including Western Hockey League (WHL) forward Asanali Sarkenov, who found his groove in the league after a slow start and the necessary adaptation to a new league. The crop of the team is playing in Kazakhstan’s only team in the Russian Junior League (MHL), and chemistry may be a good thing going forward for them.

Kirill Lyapunov and Semyon Simonov score more than a point a game there, with forward Adil Beisembayev also being close to the mark. With the team adding another player with current North American experience in Magzhan Sagadiev, the opposition should avoid underrating Team Kazakhstan.

Team Kazakhstan’s Defensemen

Roman Bolshedvorsky

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Gleb Lukavenko

Nomad Astana Beibarys Orazov

Barys Astana Rakhat Ospanov

Boston Jr. Rangers (NCDC) Gleb Reshetko

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Danial Shakshakbayev

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Mstislav Shipilin

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Aslan Zhupusbekov

Snezhnye Barsy Astana

The situation is similar on the back end. Rakhat Ospanov will bring in some North American experience, with most of the remaining players lining up for Astana in the MHL. Beibarys Orazov has excellent stats in the Russian juniors and is regularly lining up for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), with 30 games played so far. Mstislav Shipilin, born in 2006, played well last season in the Division 1 tournament and at the U18s.

Team Kazakhstan’s Goalies

Jokhar Dudarkiyev

Snezhnye Barsy Astana Daniil Lytkin

Barys Astana U18 Vladimir Nikitin

Snezhnye Barsy Astana

Ottawa Senators draftee Vladimir Nikitin is likely to become the team’s starter. After one season spent in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Chilliwack Chiefs, the goalie returned home and is lining up with the Astana team in the MHL, with mixed results in a struggling side. Nikitin was picked by the Senators at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Other potential goalies include the younger Daniil Lytkin, who played at last year’s U18s, and Jokhar Dudarkiyev, a more experienced and reliable option. While there are other candidates in contention, they tend to be on the younger side.

Avoiding Relegation

At this point, the Kazakhs won’t have any other option than to avoid relegation at all costs. Surviving in Group B won’t be easy for them, but expect Team Kazakhstan to give their all, especially in games against Team Switzerland and Team Slovakia, who should avoid underrating a newcomer.

