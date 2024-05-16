Kings Extend David Rittich to One-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year, $1 million contract. Rittich joined the Kings organization as a third-string goaltender in the 2023 offseason but earned a call-up to the NHL following Pheonix Copley’s season-ending injury. Rittich went 13-6-3 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage (SV%).

Related: Los Angeles Kings’ 2024 NHL Draft Targets

Rittich was a hero for the Kings following Copley’s injury, taking over as the starting goaltender at times when Cam Talbot struggled. He finished the season with 13.8 goals saved above expected (GSAx), the eighth-best of all goaltenders this season, according to Money Puck. He also finished second in GSAx per 60 minutes (min. 15 games), trailing only Anthony Stolarz.

David Rittich, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The extension to Rittich shows the Kings will likely let Talbot walk in free agency as they still search for a more permanent starting goaltender. Prospect Erik Portillo will also likely need to wait to see the NHL until the 2025-26 season as a result of Rittich’s extension. He has led the Ontario Reign to playoff success, sweeping the Abbotsford Canucks in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs while leading all playoff goaltenders with a .956 SV%.

One more year of Big Save Dave!



We've signed G David Rittich to a one-year contract.



RELEASE 📰 https://t.co/VZbmqy4I4g pic.twitter.com/sfGFUVfMmv — LA Kings (@LAKings) May 15, 2024

This is great value for the Kings who add a great backup goaltender for close to the league minimum. Although he played just 24 games, this was the best season of Rittich’s career, so there is only upside in this contract. If he struggles, Los Angeles can send him to the American Hockey League (AHL) where he will not count against the salary cap.

As the Kings still search for an additional goaltender to play alongside Rittich in the NHL next season, they will need to see how the playoffs unfold before determining who is available. With reports of Los Angeles inquiring about Linus Ullmark to Jacob Markstrom and Darcy Kuemper, it has become clear the team is searching for a premier starting goaltender. For now, fans can only wait to see which goaltenders become available this offseason.