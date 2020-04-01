Northeastern University forward Tyler Madden has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings, forgoing his last two years of NCAA eligibility.

Very excited to sign my entry level contract with the @lakings organization.



The last 2 years have been very special for me as a… https://t.co/cvSP3FkNb8 — Tyler Madden (@tp_madden10) March 30, 2020

Madden tallied 37 points in 27 games for the Huskies before picking up a thumb injury, which sidelined him.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 152 pounds, Madden plays bigger than his size. He believes his style of play and being a nuisance can really help him at the next level.

“That’s one of the reasons that I’ve been able to do what I do offensively,” Madden told the BTS Hockey Podcast back in January. “I make people on defense uncomfortable with the puck. I cause turnovers, make it hard on people to get to places that they want to go. All of that really helps me out and I do take pride in it because it’s one of my best assets in my game, which is being hard to play against. I think that’ll really help me at the next level too, being a smaller guy.”

A bit of a late bloomer, Madden was selected 80th overall in the third round of the 2018 Draft by the Vancouver Canucks before he was traded to the Kings in the Tyler Toffoli deal.

“I think people might peak earlier than others,” Madden said. “At age 18, I wasn’t at the level I knew I could be at. That affects your draft stock, it’s hard to predict, but I think these next couple years, I’m growing every year, every day, and I think I’m only going to get better and better.”

Madden Excelled at the WJC

Madden saw his stock rise very quickly at the 2019 World Junior Championships, where he played very well, and tallied three goals in seven games for Team USA. Looking back at that opportunity, Madden really sees that as the catalyst for being seen as a high-level player.

“That was something special for sure. When I got that call, I didn’t really know what to say. I was excited, a little nervous. I just wanted to end up making the team, which is what I ended up doing and it was a great experience. I think I played really well, I think the team played really well and I think everyone represented our country with pride. We came up a bit short, but it was a good experience for me and a good thing to get my name out there, because everyone knows I can play the game at a high, high level.”

Kazakhstan’s goaltender Vladislav Nurek and forward Andrei Buyalsky try to stop USA’s Tyler Madden and Josh Norris from scoring during a 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship game played Dec. 28, 2018 in Victoria, British Columbia (Photo Credit: Joel Marklund/BILDBYRÅN).

Being on the smaller side, Madden believes a very important part of his development was getting stronger.

“Over the summer (I was) just getting better, getting stronger, getting faster,” Madden said. “The big thing for me was working on my shot, getting that finishing touch back that I used to have in my earlier days. Last year I had the chances, and that’s why I needed to work on my shot.”

Tenacity Runs in the Family

Madden’s father John won three Stanley Cups during his time in the league — two with the New Jersey Devils and one with the Chicago Blackhawks. Tyler says he believes that taking pride in being hard to play against runs in the family.

“My dad instilled into me when I was little,” Madden said with a laugh. “It just built and built as I got older and I started to take things more seriously.”

Tyler Madden of the Central Illinois Flying Aces (Hickling Images)

Growing up around the game helped to mold Madden into who he is today, and he said that the motivation of having his father around helps to push him to be great.

“That’s one of the reasons I like hockey so much,” Madden said. “I just always had love for the game, I was always around the rink, I was always with some really good guys, in the rink and on the ice. Just being around the game at a young age really made me love it even more, and showed me just how much work it takes to get to that level. Especially watching my dad as he played in New Jersey and Chicago. Watching him work, made me want to work and be better than him one day.”

Madden will now get his chance.