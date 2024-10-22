Bylsma, Montour & Stephenson Find Their Footing with the Kraken

Over the summer, many teams made big moves. The Seattle Kraken certainly did, as two of their largest contracts went to two players who were signed during the offseason.

Brandon Montour, previously of the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers, received a contract with Seattle for seven years that carries a $7.14 million average annual value (AAV). He was not the only new member to receive a seven-year contract, though. Chandler Stephenson, acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights, also received a seven-year contract carrying a $6.25 million AAV.

Both Montour and Stephenson were Cup winners with their respective teams, Stephenson also winning one with the Washington Capitals. Despite both of these players having lots of experience, they are still new to the Kraken. The two newest players needed time to adjust to their new team, and the dynamic that they present. Although both joined the team on July 1, it seems as though the two are finally settling in and beginning to make a big impact in Seattle.

New Coach in Town

On top of there being two brand new players to the Kraken franchise with experience in the NHL under their belts, there is also a new head coach for the Kraken. Dan Bylsma, previously head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, received the honor after Dave Hakstol was fired. Jessica Campbell was also called up from the Firebirds coaching staff to be an assistant coach. With Bylsma and Campbell also learning how the team meshes, Montour and Stephenson are not the only new members of the team.

Seattle Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

After six games and a current record of 4-2-0, the two new coaches have started the Kraken off on the right foot.

Brandon Montour Carrying the Defense

Brandon Montour has been paired with Jamie Oleksiak for the duration of the 2024-25 NHL season so far. Oleksiak looks to be a good partner for him, as the two have already had a combined five assists in the past six games, four of which are Montour’s.

Brandon Montour just saved the game.

Montour has also been a huge addition to the defensive line. He has made several incredible saves, including the one in the Twitter post above. He seems to have a sixth sense, always being at the right place at the right time.

On Oct. 17, the Kraken hosted the Philadelphia Flyers. This game was a big winner for the Kraken, as they beat the Flyers 6-4. On top of this, Montour scored his first goal in Kraken colors. With a blast from the middle of the ice, he rocketed the puck into the back of the Flyers’ net.

On Oct. 19, when the Kraken hosted the Calgary Flames, the game went into overtime. Montour set up Jordan Eberle nicely within the first minute, allowing him to score the overtime winner, and handing the Flames their first loss of the season.

Chandler Stephenson Finds His Groove

Throughout the first six games, Stephenson has been moved around, between both line partners and the line that he started the season on. Although he has been moving between the second and third lines, he has been putting up consistent work in the past three games.

When the Kraken played in Nashville on Oct. 15, Stephenson helped the team by putting up two assists. The next game, on Oct. 17 when the Kraken hosted the Philadelphia Flyers, the center put up another assist. On Oct. 19, when the Kraken hosted the Flames, he scored his first goal in Kraken colors. Not only that, but his goal ended up tying the game. It forced the game into overtime, allowing the Kraken to hand-deliver the Flames their first loss of the 2024-25 season.

Although there are some new faces on the Kraken, these members have a lot of NHL experience under their belt. Bylsma, Campbell, Montour and Stephenson were huge moves for the team this offseason. Already, with only two weeks into the season, these moves are paying off.