Kraken Gameday Preview: Closing Out the Back-to-Back in Dallas vs. the Stars

On Sunday, Nov. 9, the Seattle Kraken are getting ready to take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Kraken are coming off an unexpected win against the St. Louis Blues yesterday, with a buzzer-beater goal to tie the game and win it in overtime. They are looking to repeat this success in the second half of a back-to-back against Dallas.

The Stars are also on the back half of a back-to-back. They beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 yesterday in Bridgestone Arena. The Stars headed back to Dallas to finish out the second half of their back-to-back. With the encouragement of the home crowd in the Stars’ arena, Dallas will be pulling out all the stops to make sure they close both games in the win column.

Kraken Storylines

Ahead of yesterday’s game, the Kraken announced Joey Daccord was not traveling with the team in order to be evaluated for an upper-body injury. Later in the day, it was announced that he was placed on injured reserve (IR). Due to this, the earliest Daccord could return to the crease is Saturday, Nov. 15, when the Kraken host the San Jose Sharks again. Hopefully, Daccord’s injury is not too serious, and he will be back with Seattle soon.

With Daccord out, Philipp Grubauer entered the crease yesterday and had his best performance in a while. He recorded his first win of the season, making 19 saves on 22 shots. After a less-than-great performance in his first game against the Ottawa Senators, this victory is exactly what he needed to gain more confidence in the crease.

Grubauer’s win should be Matt Murray’s encouragement to repeat this success in Dallas. He will likely be the netminder in this game, since Grubauer held it down for the Kraken last night. Murray has not recorded a win yet, having played only two games this season. Perhaps this could change in his second start of the season.

Ryker Evans made a huge impact in his first game of the season. He was activated off IR and scored the first goal of the game for the Kraken. He then tallied an assist on Shane Wright’s game-winning goal, earning him two points for the night.

The player to watch in this game is Chandler Stephenson. With his incredible buzzer-beater goal to tie the game, Stephenson has been on a tear to start this season. Let’s see if he can add to his point total tonight.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 7-3-4

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 5 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 11 points (P) Jaden Schwartz – 4 G, 6 A, 10 P Brandon Montour – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Matty Beniers – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P Chandler Stephenson – 4 G, 4 A, 8 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 6-2-3, 2.83 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 1-0-1, 2.49 GAA, .875 SV% Matt Murray – 0-1-0, 3.24 GAA, .889 SV%

Dallas Stars

Season Record: 8-4-3

Top Scorers:

Mikko Rantanen – 8 G, 13 A, 21 P Wyatt Johnston – 9 G, 10 A, 19 P Jason Robertson – 3 G, 10 A, 13 P Miro Heiskanen – 3 G, 9 A, 12 P Roope Hintz – 3 G, 7 A, 10 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Oettinger – 6-3-2, 2.99 GAA, .893 SV% Casey DeSmith – 2-1-1, 3.15 GAA, .876 SV%

Projected Lineups

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Berkly Catton — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Joey Daccord, Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

Dallas Stars

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nate Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, Nils Lundkvist, Luke Krys, Chase Wheatcroft, Kyle McDonald

Next Up for the Kraken

After two games on the road, the Kraken will head back to Climate Pledge Arena, where they will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Nov. 11.