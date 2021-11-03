Kraken’s Must-Watch Games In November

The Seattle Kraken have 13 games in the month of November. If they want to make a run at the postseason, this is the month to do it, as they need to start building chemistry and momentum after a brutal October. Here are the must-watch games for the second month of the season.

Vegas Golden Knights- Nov. 9

The Kraken return to Las Vegas on Nov. 9, hoping for a better result. The two teams played in the season opener, with the Golden Knights stealing a 4-3 win thanks to a controversial kicked-in goal. Not only is this a divisional game, but it will be the first opportunity for Seattle to avenge a loss this season.

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The term must-win game is thrown around a lot, but this is the definition of one. Not only do the Kraken need to ensure they don’t drop points to a divisional rival, but Vegas is struggling with injury. The Golden Knights are expected to be missing William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty, and Alex Tuch. Vegas could also be short even more players if the rumored trade for Jack Eichel goes through before this game. It is never easy to win games at T-Mobile Arena, but Nov. 9 may be Seattle’s best chance this season.

Colorado Avalanche- Nov. 19

If the Kraken want to show they can be a top team in the league, they need to beat the top teams in the league. There is no better challenge than the Avalanche, who make their first-ever visit to Seattle on Nov. 19. Fans will get a chance to see players like Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Bowen Byram in what will surely be a high-event game.

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The game will also be a chance for Joonas Donskoi and Phillip Grubauer to prove Colorado made a mistake not keeping them this offseason. Donskoi was picked in the expansion draft with Gurbauer coming to Seattle via free agency. Both should be fired up to play their old teams as Seattle will look to slow down the high-flying offense from the Mile High City.

Carolina Hurricanes- Nov. 24

The Hurricanes are arguably the most balanced team in the NHL and have their sights on winning the Stanley Cup this season. They feature a high-powered offense led by Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Top to bottom, this team is dangerous, and they will be a handful for the Kraken as they make their first trip to Seattle.

One last note is that former Western Hockey League (WHL) star Seth Jarvis may be part of this game for the Hurricanes. The former Portland Winterhawk 166 points in 154 games over his WHL career. Last season, he scored six goals in seven games versus the Seattle Thunderbirds. He loves scoring goals in Seattle, so this is something to note for Kraken fans.

There are a lot of connections between Seattle and Carolina that should create some good storylines. First, Morgan Geekie and Haydn Fleury will be motivated to beat their former team. The other is Ron Francis, who helped draft and build the core of this team before being fired in 2018. Even though this game is between opposite conference teams, expect a strong effort from the Kraken in honor of their general manager.

Tampa Bay Lightning- Nov. 26

Seattle takes on the defending Stanley Cup Champions on the 26th in a game that should be very emotional for Yanni Gourde. The former Lightning was a big part of their back-to-back Stanley Cup Championship runs and will be honored during the game. There is also a chance that the Kraken will see an old friend as Alex Barré-Boulet should be part of this game.

Tampa Bay Lightning, 2021 Stanley Cup Champions, July 7, 2021 (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay is dealing with some injuries but still boasts one of the best lineups in the league. Players like Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Braydon Point and Andrei Vasilevskiy should make it extremely difficult for Seattle to leave with a win. The question now is, do the Kraken have the firepower to keep up with one of the most explosive teams in the league?

Kraken Need A Strong November

November is one of the Kraken’s slowest months of the year, so they need to take advantage before the season starts picking up. The majority of the games are at home, and they only have one back to back this month. A successful month would be getting at least 18 out of a possible 26 points. If Seattle can do that, they will keep pace in the West, as it should help them down the line when it comes to playoff qualification.