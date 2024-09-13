Kraken Players to Watch at 2024 Rookie Camp 

The Seattle Kraken’s rookie camp began on Thursday, Sept. 12. When the official list of players called up for the exercise was shared on official social media platforms, a few names stood out. Which ones have something to prove this month? Which ones just need to reassure the Kraken’s brass that they made a decent choice drafting them? Let’s discuss.

Goalie Prediction Erratum

Before we go any further, the author offers an apology. In our recent article analyzing Seattle’s complex goaltender situation, we assumed that 2024 3rd-round draftee Kim Saarinen would partake in rookie camp. As it turns out, no. Just as we questioned whether the 18-year-old would have anything to do with the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Coachella Valley Firebirds this season, it looks like he won’t. In his place are fellow Finn Niklas Kokko and Swede Victor Ostman.

Ostman is what one might amusingly describe as a rookie stalwart. At 24 years old, he’s played a decent amount of hockey in his career. Undrafted, he partook in more than 20 games over three seasons in a row for the University of Maine in the NCAA (2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24). The big difference today is that he’s operating in a professional league, or two (AHL and NHL).

Shane Wright and Rookie “Stalwarts”

Speaking of rookie stalwarts, the biggest name on the list is forward Shane Wright. We’ve written endlessly about how good we think he is and how efficient he’s been when called upon to play for the Kraken. For all the plaudits and hope, the reality is he’s laced his skates in the big league 16 times over two seasons (eight games in both 2022-23 and 2023-24).

Shane Wright, “veteran” rookie at this point (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Wright was the undisputed leader on the ice on Thursday and there’s footage of him leading the troops to make drills as efficient as possible. He was also the first man on the ice. Anything less from him would have been profoundly disappointing. It’s his third camp since 2022. He admitted as much about the importance of the maturation process when speaking to the media afterwards.

“I think it’s just the maturity and confidence,” said Wright. “I really understand what it’s like to play at the pro level. And at the NHL level especially.”

If there is any pressure on Wright, who was drafted in the first round in 2022, it would be to emphasize that he should be a regular or semi-regular fixture in Seattle’s lineup this season. To spend a third-successive campaign mostly with the Firebirds would put into question how big of a future he has with the Kraken. He’s a first round pick and played in Coachella Valley for Dan Bylsma, who now leads Seattle.

Logan Morrison and Ryan Winterton are forwards who aren’t at their first rodeo. Both were present for rookie camp in September 2023 and, what’s more, saw NHL action in 2023-24. Winterton, 21 years old, played in nine games. Morrison, 22, partook in four. There isn’t as much hype surrounding those two as there is surrounding Wright, but this year’s camp is another step towards proving their NHL-worthy talent.

Finnish defenseman Ville Ottavainen, drafted “way back” in 2021, is also a familiar face at rookie camp. Prior to 2023-24, he honed his game in Finland with a club named JYP in the Liiga, the country’s top-flight division. Last season he donned Firebirds colors in 70 games and was superb. He netted eight goals, added 26 helpers and was a plus-27.

Rookies Into the Deep Sea Blue

As expected, there are names that have either literally just joined the franchise, or who were associated with it but from afar.

It begins with forward Berkly Catton. Drafted eighth overall this past June and currently a member of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Spokane Chiefs, there is some buzz surrounding him. A first-round draftee will always carry a special aura about them. Now is not the moment to put the world on the 18-year-old’s shoulders. This is very much “wait and see” territory.

That said, Wright had positive things to say about the true-blue rookie.

“He’s talented. Smart, fast, really good with the puck. Small sample size with him out there today but he was really good.”

Time will tell how good a fit Catton is for the Kraken and the NHL at large, but his WHL numbers have been out of this world. Last season he suited up for 68 contests and blasted in 54 goals. He added 62 assists for a whopping 116 total points. The kid can play.

Another young gun worth taking note of is forward Jagger Firkus. Not as known as Wright, he was part of the same draft class. In fact, he was Seattle’s second-round selection that summer. His association with the Kraken has been looser, having stayed in the WHL the past couple of seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Like Catton, his play was eye-popping last season, compiling 126 points in 63 games (61 goals and 66 assists), which earned him the David Branch Player of the Year Award. This is his second rookie camp but one that, in theory, should lead him to play for the Firebirds.

The Kraken rookies will engage in more drills on Friday, Sept. 13, before battling in a Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Los Angeles over the weekend. They have matches scheduled against the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s a great time of year for hockey fans. When the blades hit the ice, even if it’s just the rookies, that little tingle of excitement is felt. Make no mistake about it, rookie camp is nearly as critical as the next week’s that will involve the established pros. These are the days when the franchise gets to see which ajar doors are opening to a bright future. The calendar says September, but it’s already time to release some baby Krakens.