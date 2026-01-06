Latvia Announces Men’s 2026 Olympic Hockey Roster

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are set to begin next month in Milan, Italy. A multitude of countries will be represented in various sports, including both men’s and women’s ice hockey.

Ahead of the Games, Latvia has announced its roster for men’s hockey, highlighted by a handful of NHL players as well as talented professional players from various leagues across the globe. The roster is as follows:

Forwards

Rodrigo Abols, Philadelphia Flyers (NHL)

Rudolfs Balcers, ZSC Lions (Champions HL)

Oskars Batna, Pelicans (Liiga)

Teddy Blueger, Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Roberts Bukarts, Pioneers Vorarlberg (ICEHL)

Kaspars Daugavins, EC Kassel Huskies (DEL2)

Martins Dzierkals, HC Sparta Praha (Champions HL)

Haralds Egle, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

Zemgus Girgensons, Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL)

Renars Krastenbergs, HC Olomouc (Czechia)

Dans Locmelis, Providence Bruins (AHL)

Eriks Mateiko, Hershey Bears (AHL)

Eduards Tralmaks, Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL)

Sandis Vilmanis, Charlotte Checkers (AHL)

Defensemen

Uvis Balinkis, Florida Panthers (NHL)

Oskars Cibulskis, Herning Blue Fox (Denmark)

Ralfs Freibergs, HC Vitkovice (Czechia)

Janis Jaks, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

Roberts Mamcics, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

Kristians Rubins, HC Plzen (Czechia)

Alberts Smits, Jukurit (Liiga)

Kristaps Zile, Bili Tygri Liberec (Czechia)

Goaltenders

Kristers Gudlevskis, Fischtown Pinguins (DEL)

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL)

Arturs Silovs, Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)

Latvia is in Group C, which means they will compete with the United States, Germany, and Denmark to qualify for the playoffs. The men’s ice hockey tournament will begin on Feb. 11. However, Latvia will not play until the following day, when they will face the United States. They continue group play against Germany on Feb. 14, followed by Denmark the next day.

Playoffs begin on Feb. 17. Should the team advance to the quarterfinals, they will play on the following day. Semifinals take place Feb. 20, with the bronze-medal game and gold-medal game taking place on the 21st and 22nd, respectively.