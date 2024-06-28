Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Samsonov, Talbot & Salary Cap

The Toronto Maple Leafs will start revealing what’s likely been going on behind the scenes in just over three days. Until then, rumors swirl around. In this post, I’ll look at several of them.

Has Max Domi lowered his price to stay with the Maple Leafs? What are the rumors about the Maple Leafs’ goalie situation? And, what is the surprising analysis by The Athletic about the team’s salary-cap space?

Item 1: Max Domi Lowers Contract Demands to Stay with the Maple Leafs

Max Domi has significantly reduced his contract demands, indicating his strong desire to remain with the team. He initially sought a five-year deal worth $5 million per season. However, recent reports from Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggest Domi has adjusted his asking price to $4 million per season on a four-year deal.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This change suggests he wants to stay in Toronto and accommodate the team’s salary cap constraints. If so, it potentially aids in the team’s efforts to retain critical players while focusing on strengthening their defence.

Item 2: Ilya Samsonov Unlikely to Return to the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will likely part ways with goaltender Ilya Samsonov as they seek to reconfigure their roster for the upcoming season. Samsonov, 27, posted a record of 23-7-8 with a 3.13 goals-against average (GAA), a .890 save percentage, and three shutouts in 40 regular-season games this past season. However, his performance dipped in the playoffs, where he went 1-4 with a 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage in five games.

Samsonov, initially drafted by the Washington Capitals in the first round (No. 22) of the 2015 NHL Draft, has a career record of 102-39-21 with a 2.76 GAA, .904 save percentage, and 13 shutouts in 171 regular-season games between the Capitals and the Maple Leafs. His playoff record is 6-14 with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage in 22 games.

Given his inconsistent performance and the team’s cap constraints, it’s unlikely Samsonov will not return to Toronto next season. The team is expected to explore other goaltending options to bolster its defence and overall roster stability.

Item 3: Might the Maple Leafs See Cam Talbot on a Short-Term Deal

Speaking of other options, there was a rumor that veteran goalie Cam Talbot has emerged as a potential short-term addition. Talbot, who recently concluded a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings, is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and could be a viable option for the Maple Leafs.

Talbot, 36, had a solid season with the Kings, posting a 27-20-6 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 54 regular-season games. Despite a rough playoff performance, Talbot’s overall experience and consistent regular-season stats make him an attractive candidate for the Maple Leafs who are looking to bolster their goaltending depth.

Signing Talbot to a one-year contract, similar to his previous deal with the Kings, could provide the team with the goaltending stability they need without a long-term commitment. His prior connection with Maple Leafs management, including his stint with general manager (GM) Brad Treliving during their time with the Calgary Flames, adds a layer of feasibility to this potential signing.

Talbot’s experience and proven track record could make him a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs roster as they aim for a successful season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Athletic recently analyzed every NHL team’s salary-cap position and noted that the Maple Leafs’ salary-cap situation seems surprisingly manageable. The team’s 2024-25 cap hit isn’t as dire as expected. With $69,169,667 committed in salaries and an estimated $8.57 million for restricted free agents, the Maple Leafs have a projected $10.26 million available. Despite notable unsigned UFAs like Tyler Bertuzzi, Domi, and T.J. Brodie, they find themselves in the middle of the NHL regarding cap issues (from “Ranking every NHL team’s salary-cap situation, from best to worst,” Sean Gentille & Harman Dayal, The Athletic, 27/06/24).

A significant factor is the absence of long-term injured reserve candidates or dead money deals, which has helped the organization manage their cap better. However, the team’s challenge lies in stretching their remaining cap space to sign essential players, including two wingers, a No. 4/5 defenseman, and potentially a middle-six center.

The analyst noted that the team’s worst contract was Morgan Rielly’s $7.5 million AAV for the next six seasons. The team also faces a pivotal decision regarding Mitch Marner, whose future with the team could drastically alter their financial landscape and strategic approach.

While Toronto has several key players to sign and limited space to do so, their situation is relatively moderate compared to other NHL teams. Surprising.