Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Skinner, Tanev, van Riemsdyk & Robertson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some news that the team might have lost a critical free agent because of their lack of postseason success. Is that point accurate? Second, I’ll share what new defenceman Chris Tanev sees for himself as a crucial part of the Maple Leafs roster heading into the 2024-25 regular season.

Finally, I’ll speculate whether the news that the Maple Leafs are looking hard for experienced and depth-free agents is accurate or just speculation. If correct, when is the team ready to trust some of its prospects?

Item 1: Are the Maple Leafs’ Playoff Struggles Impacting Free Agent Signings?

Despite being loaded with talent like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander, the Maple Leafs struggle to attract top free agents. Concerns about their top-heavy lineup persist, especially after another first-round playoff exit and the firing of head coach Sheldon Keefe, who Craig Berube replaced.

The Maple Leafs’ playoff woes are evident. They made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons but won just one round in 2023. A recent blow to their reputation came when Jeff Skinner, a free agent from Toronto, chose to sign with the Edmonton Oilers over his hometown team. Despite being offered the same deal, Skinner opted for Edmonton. The apparent reason was that their recent success and playoff potential drew him to the Canadian prairies rather than his Toronto hometown.

Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This choice highlights a broader issue: the Maple Leafs’ inability to make deep playoff runs makes them less attractive to free agents seeking a chance at the Stanley Cup. Without significant restructuring, which seems unlikely unless they miss the playoffs entirely, the Maple Leafs might face challenges in drawing key players to Toronto. Is Skinner just one of many who’d choose not to come to the Ontario capital?

Item 2: Where Maple Leafs Fans Will See Chris Tanev Play This Season

It’s a critical offseason for the Maple Leafs, who face significant decisions regarding the futures of Core 4 members John Tavares and Mitch Marner while fielding the best possible team for the 2024-25 season. Among their recent additions are defenceman Chris Tanev and goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Last season’s team member Max Domi also re-signed to a new contract. Tanev, whom general manager (GM) Brad Treliving knows well from their days with the Calgary Flames, signed a six-year, $27 million deal.

In an interview this past week, Tanev shared insights into what he will bring to the team. Known for his physical style of play, Tanev highlighted his role in defensive situations and penalty killing. Here’s what he considered his most likely roles on the team this season.

First on Tanev’s list was that he expects to face off against the opposing team’s top players in the defensive zone. Second, he outlined his work as part of the penalty kill. He believes he has the defensive skills to shut down opponents. Third, because his game is built on physicality, he plans to continue bringing that to the Maple Leafs. Fourth, Tanev believes his leadership and experience in Canadian markets will help him prosper in Toronto. Tanev is accustomed to the pressures of playing in front of passionate hockey fans. This experience will be valuable in helping the team navigate high expectations.

Having spent most of his career in Canada with the Flames and Canucks, Tanev is familiar with the pressure of playing north of the border. However, he acknowledges that playing for the Maple Leafs in Toronto will be a unique experience due to the extreme passion of the fan base. With his addition, the team is positioning itself to tackle the upcoming season head-on, balancing its star-studded core with experienced and reliable players like Tanev.

Item 3: Do the Maple Leafs Need More Free-Agent Forwards?

Recently, there has been a lot of speculation about which free agents the Maple Leafs might target, with names like James van Riemsdyk popping up. However, is the forward unit really in need of such additions? The American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies have a promising pool of prospects ready to step up.

Pontus Holmberg, for example, might not have impressed much during the regular season, but he played a key offensive role for Team Sweden in the World Championship. Similarly, David Kämpf, known for his defensive game, surprised many with his offensive contributions. The bottom-six left-winger, Connor Dewar, is also good at his work. While filling different roles, these players have shown they can handle more significant responsibilities.

With talents like Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten potentially ready for the NHL, it’s worth questioning if the Maple Leafs need to invest heavily in aging free agents. The defence has been revamped, the goalie situation seems stable, and the forward unit might be better than some believe. The real test will be seeing how much room remains for free agents once the prospects have had their chance to shine during training camp. It isn’t as if good players won’t be available then.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I’m looking forward to seeing the Maple Leafs create space for prospects to step up and show what they can do. I believe the prospects are better than people give them credit for. There are players with the Marlies who have excelled in the AHL and deserve a chance with the big club.

Alex Steeves, for example, was an All-Star last season at the AHL level. While he may settle into a bottom-six forward role over his career, that doesn’t mean he won’t be valuable to the team, especially given his team-friendly contract. There are plenty of opportunities for young players to fill out the roster, which is encouraging for the organization’s prospect pipeline.

I’m excited to see who emerges at training camp and which young players will stand out. The future looks promising, and it’s time to see if these prospects can make an impact at the NHL level.