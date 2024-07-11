NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Ducks, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs went after a free agent this offseason that could have drastically changed the outlook of their reshaped blue line. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings admit they also missed out on a big-ticket free agent. The Anaheim Ducks also took a big swing that didn’t pan out. Finally, are the New York Rangers done making moves?

Maple Leafs Went After Matt Roy

The Maple Leafs added Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev in free agency this offseason, but they were also heavily pursuing Matt Roy before he joined the Washington Capitals. The Leafs were looking to shore up their defensive corps and improve their top four, preferably on the right side. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, “I think Matt Roy was a little bit of the one that got away.”

Matt Roy, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Johnston explained:

They were interested in Brady Skjei but that was pretty clear early on that, that wasn’t going to be it. They called on [Brett] Pesce, but I didn’t get a sense that was ever (close). Roy was a big target. If you look at what he does, if you would have added Tanev and Roy, that is significant for your top four. That is two guys that play the right side that really can eat minutes and not a lot happens (offensively for the other team) when they are on the ice. You are talking about a different blue line.”

Roy signed a lucrative six-year, $34.5 million deal with the Washington Capitals as NHL free agency began. The Maple Leafs simply didn’t have the cap space to make that kind of deal.

Detroit Lost Bidding War for an A-List UFA

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now reports that the Detroit Red Wings were searching for a top-six forward as free agency began. GM Steve Yzerman mentioned they had an interest in a top-tier UFA but didn’t disclose the name. “We thought there was a fit,” Yzerman said. “But these deals need to happen quickly. We realized it would require significant effort and decided not to pursue it further.”

Many speculated that the player in question was Steven Stamkos, who secured a four-year, $8 million-per-year contract. There were rumors before Stamkos signed in Nashville that the Red Wings were among a few teams that would take a legitimate run at signing him if he didn’t re-up with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It might have been the price and the fact that Stamkos talked with Jonathan Marchessault before going to the Predators. Detroit might not have wanted to sign both players.

Ducks Swung and Missed Too

Speaking of Stamkos and Marchessault, Eric Stephens of The Athletic noted that the Anaheim Ducks took a run at two of the market’s top forwards. They missed. He explained:

Of course, we don’t know the full picture of the Ducks’ inability to acquire a top-six right wing and/or a top-four defenseman. For instance, The Athletic learned from league sources that the Ducks made big offers to Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, both of whom ultimately signed in Nashville. The Ducks took their swings. They just didn’t connect. source – ‘Anaheim Ducks took big swings in NHL free agency, but made no contact’ – Eric Stephens – The Athletic – 07/01/2024

The team may now turn to the trade market, leveraging their cap flexibility, prospects, and roster players. The Ducks were seeking a top-six right winger and a top-four defenseman.

Rangers Didn’t Do Much Despite a Ton of Talk

With reports that Jacob Trouba is likely staying in New York (despite how uncomfortable that might be now) and a lack of solid offers in trades, the New York Rangers might be relatively quiet now. Signings have calmed and trades are fewer and farther between.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of lohud.com writes that Kaapo Kakko trade talks are essentially non-existent right now. He noted, “…one source indicated the Blueshirts weren’t thrilled with the offers that came in around the draft. Teams were trying to buy low on the former No. 2 overall pick, with Drury rightly holding off unless someone ups the ante.” He also notes that the Rangers are working on damage control with Trouba now that they aren’t likely to buy him out and a trade looks difficult to pull off.

