Life After Marner Means the Maple Leafs Must Shape a New Identity

The 2025-26 season is shaping up to feel like a whole new chapter for the Toronto Maple Leafs, after a huge offseason shake-up, most notably sending star winger Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. While the move brought a sort of resolution to what seemed like a lingering issue, the event was huge news for the team and the city.

Over the past two months, the locker room has been adjusting to the new atmosphere. There’s a lot to take in, both on and off the ice, and you can feel the change in the air. The big question for the season is what life after Marner will look like.

Saying Goodbye to Marner

Trading Marner was a big deal. After nine seasons in Toronto, he’s off to Vegas, and it feels like the end of an era. Marner and Auston Matthews were one of the most exciting duos in the NHL, blending skill, speed, and chemistry that made Maple Leafs games must-watch TV. Replacing that won’t be easy, and this season, Toronto will need to find a new identity, both on the power play and at even strength.

In May 2024, the Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their head coach. Berube has a reputation for tough, structured hockey, and he knows what winning looks like—he guided the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019. Over recent seasons, Maple Leafs fans have grown accustomed to an offence-first style. That said, Berube’s defence-first approach made a difference last season – despite the second-round loss to the eventual Cup-winning Florida Panthers.

Berube might be what the organization needs to have more playoff success. Losing Marner was a blow, even though many fans wanted it to happen. But tighter defensive play, smarter gap control, and a system built to last deep into the playoffs could be what finally helps Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, and the team get over the playoff hump.

Matthews and Tavares Must Now Step Up

With Marner gone, all eyes turn to Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Matthews is still the team’s top scorer and emotional leader, and he’s made it clear how much he appreciated playing with Marner. Still, he’s ready to shoulder even more responsibility this season.

Tavares, who recently signed a team-friendly four-year deal at $4.38 million a year, is the steady veteran presence the team relies on. His calm, experienced approach will be key as the Maple Leafs figure out life without Marner’s creativity driving the offence. Matthew Knies is on the rise, but there are some unknowns in the lineup for the season.

Who’s Filling the Gap Marner Left?

Replacing Marner’s overall game will be no small task. He put up 741 points in Toronto, and that kind of production will be a tough act to follow. Knies is expected to stay alongside Matthews on the team’s top line. The young power forward has the size, skill, and (it seems) heart to assume a bigger role.

Nylander is also in the mix. He brings proven scoring ability, versatility, and an improving defence. How these top-six line combinations will gel will be the biggest story this season. For the Maple Leafs, with Marner away from his long-time buddy Matthews, the new chemistry isn’t guaranteed. But if it doesn’t rise to the occasion, the season could be toast right off the get-go. Pleasant surprises will be crucial for the team’s success.

Toronto also has some young players ready to prove themselves. Easton Cowan, for example, will be pushing for a chance to grab a spot in the lineup. Two newcomers, Matias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy, have suddenly become the team’s future, and they are as yet unknown. How each develops this season could make a real difference.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Last season, the Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division but fell short in the playoffs again. That puts pressure on the team to finally get over the hump. Berube enters his second season behind the bench, new line combos are taking shape, and there’s genuine buzz around the team. But it won’t be simple. The roster is in flux, chemistry needs to develop quickly, and every player must be dialled in if the Maple Leafs want to make a serious playoff run.

Trading Marner was necessary; he gave the organization no choice. Now, a new and different Maple Leafs team is being built, and making the playoffs this season is not assured. The team is entering a new chapter—Berube’s coaching, Matthews and Tavares leading the way, and young talent waiting in the wings all suggest this team is ready to put in the work.

The big question is whether this fresh start will finally deliver the playoff success Maple Leafs fans have been waiting for. One thing’s for sure—fans will be glued to every twist this season brings.

