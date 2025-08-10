Lightning Need to Embrace Buccaneer-Themed Stadium Series

The NHL unveiled the Stadium Series logo for the upcoming outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. To very little surprise, the logo looks like a pirate ship. Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is where the game is being held, and the pirate-themed festival, Gasparilla, has been an annual event in Tampa for more than a century.

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries will set sail in Tampa Bay on February 1. ⛵︎ pic.twitter.com/mqwJ310vXY — NHL (@NHL) August 5, 2025

Along with normally having a float in the parade, the Lightning also typically play a home game the day of Gasparilla and have donned festive warm-up jerseys. This year, it’s the following day. Gasparilla is Saturday, Jan. 31, with the Stadium Series game played Sunday, Feb. 1.

It breaks tradition, but it has to be done. Having a game with over 60,000 fans rubbing up against a festival that draws about 300,000 people is the ultimate logistical nightmare. Play the next day. A lot of people are still going to be in town for both.

A New Take on Gasparilla Uniforms (or Bucs?)

Having a Gasparilla-themed uniform is nothing new for the Lightning. They unveiled a skull and cross-sword Gasparilla jersey for warm-ups a few years back.

Aaargh you ready? 🏴‍☠️



Gasparilla is right around the corner, and we’ll be rocking these awesome pirate-themed warmup jerseys at our game on January 29th! pic.twitter.com/wnJSDEEzXj — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2022

They were an instant hit with fans, and they can be spotted at games frequently. Better yet, you see them around Gasparilla, regardless of the weather. It could be pushing north of 80 degrees, and there is a fan wearing one of these at the parade.

Many would be happy to see them finally wear this exact jersey in a game. It’s possible they could. However, it’s more likely they’ll bring something completely new to the table. That’s typically what is done for the Stadium Series. Exactly what they could do that is strictly Gasparilla or Pirate-themed? That I can’t tell you.

The Lightning will likely have a fresh Stadium Series uniform (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

One idea I can propose is that they do something in the spirit of the pirate-themed team that takes the field eight times a year at Raymond James Stadium. A Buccaneers uniform could lead to a very fun design, and the right design would sell a lot of jerseys.

There is precedent to giving this idea a try, even if it’s from another sport. The MLB’s Chicago White Sox unveiled uniforms that were designed to look like the ones worn by the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

JUST IN: The White Sox have revealed their Bulls-inspired City Connect uniforms 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/QEl8s91SLK — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2025

Sure, it’s easier to plan when both teams have the same owner, Jerry Reinsdorf, but it shows that it’s a doable concept.

The Lightning could have a primary red jersey with a black collar and black piping around the sleeve. The pants and socks can be pewter with red, orange and black striping down the side that gives off the feel of the pants they wear.

Another idea that’s popped up on social media is a creamsicle uniform, which the Buccaneers are bringing back for a few games for the third year in a row. That would likely entail an orange jersey with white pants and orange socks. Some of these might sound better on paper, but this is the time to experiment with some fun ideas.

Gasparilla Part 2 For Game Day Could Be Fun

The landmark event of Gasparilla is the parade down Bayshore Blvd. Beads are flying through. Beer is pouring at every street corner. Pirate costumes are donned by thousands for miles. Who says there can’t be a part two on a smaller scale? Have an event that goes down Dale Mabry and wraps around the stadium. Fans can watch from the sidewalks while they tailgate.

Instead of having one Lightning Gasparilla float, there can be multiple, along with NHL and Boston Bruins floats getting in on the action. It’s an easy idea to take and run with.

This is just for the outside festivities. Beads can be passed out to fans inside, too, and the Lightning can take the ice while they fire the cannons from the pirate ship that’s in the stadium. They can fire it after a goal like the Columbus Blue Jackets do with their Civil War cannon.

It’s a concept that brings so many different and creative ideas. The logo is just the beginning of what this event could entail. Keep a lookout for what they release over the next few months. There is a good chance you’ll get a kick out of it.