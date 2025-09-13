Kings’ Corey Perry Out 6–8 Weeks Following Knee Surgery

On Sept. 12, Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry suffered a knee injury while practicing at Toyota Sports Performance Center. The next morning, the team announced his successful surgery, which will keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Perry was one of the Kings’ top free-agent signings of the 2025 offseason. The 40-year-old winger agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal in hopes of bringing a gritty bottom-six presence to Los Angeles. His experience, going to six Stanley Cup Finals, should be invaluable.

That’s being put on brief hold, however. The start of the Kings’ season is about four weeks away, meaning he’ll miss the start of the 2025–26 campaign. If the timeline is accurate, Perry will be out anywhere from a handful of games to the entire month of October, and then some.

In 2024–25, Perry recorded 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points in 81 games for the Edmonton Oilers. Adding 10 goals and four assists in 22 playoff games, he is still a notable NHL contributor despite his age. The Kings are hoping he’ll be back to full health in that six- to eight-week timeline.

Losing to the Oilers in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in four consecutive campaigns, Perry could be a slight difference-maker should they meet again. The last thing the Kings want is for a potential X-factor to not be playing 100% throughout the season, given his age.