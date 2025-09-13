6 Cool Things Every Canucks Fan Should Know About Founder Fred J. Hume

When you think of Vancouver Canucks legends, names like Pavel Bure, Richard Brodeur, Stan Smyl, or Trevor Linden probably come to mind first. But there’s a guy behind the scenes who doesn’t get mentioned enough: Fred J. Hume. He wasn’t a star player lighting up the scoreboard, but without him, Vancouver hockey—and the Canucks as we know them—would look very different.

If you’ve been following the team for a while, here are six cool things about Fred Hume, the guy who helped build hockey in this city long before the NHL ever showed up.

Cool Thing 1. Hume Was the Builder Who Put Vancouver on the Hockey Map

Fred Hume made it into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1962—not as a player, but as a builder. Basically, he was the guy making things happen off the ice. He owned the Western Hockey League (WHL) Canucks long before the NHL came here, and he was one of the loudest voices pushing for Vancouver to get an NHL team. So, way before Rogers Arena, Fred was hustling to put Vancouver hockey on the map.

Fred Hume (right) accepts Grey Cup Day plaque from Vic Copps (Vancouver Public Library Historical Photographs from Vancouver, Canada, No restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons)

Cool Thing 2. Hume Was the Vancouver Mayor Who Loved His City (and Hockey, Too)

Hume wasn’t just about hockey. He served as mayor of New Westminster in the ’30s and Vancouver in the ’50s. People nicknamed him “Friendly Fred.” Why? He was easy to talk to and genuinely cared about making Vancouver a nicer city. Whether in politics or hockey, Fred always brought heart to whatever he engaged.

Cool Thing 3. Not Just Hockey—Hume Was Big in Lacrosse, Too

Here’s something Canucks’ fans might not know: Fred wasn’t just big in hockey. He’s also in the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame as a builder. That shows how much he loved sports and building communities around them. His work helped make Vancouver a real sports town.

Cool Thing 4. Hume Made NHL Hockey in Vancouver Possible

When the NHL started expanding in the ’60s, Fred pushed hard to get a team here. Owning the WHL Canucks was part of a bigger plan—to prove Vancouver was ready for the NHL. Thanks to that groundwork, the Canucks officially joined the league in 1970. No question, Fred’s vision made it happen.

Cool Thing 5. Friendly Fred’s Famous Christmas Lights

Here’s a fun local tidbit: Fred’s house in West Vancouver was famous for its Christmas light display—a tradition that folks still talk about today. It’s a small but sweet reminder of the warmth and community spirit he brought, far beyond hockey or politics.

Cool Thing 6. The Hume Award Reflects the City Itself

If you follow the Canucks, you’ve probably heard of the Fred J. Hume Award. It goes to the Canucks’ “Unsung Hero”—a player who grinds, hustles, and does the little things that drive success. It’s a blue-collar honor that celebrates steady effort and grit over glory, reflecting both Hume’s spirit and Vancouver’s hockey culture.

Look at the recent winners: Kiefer Sherwood in 2024–25, Dakota Joshua in back-to-back years before that, and Jannik Hansen, the only three-time recipient. They’re players who might not always get the headlines, but they earn the respect of their teammates and fans. And that’s the spirit the Hume Award—and the city of Vancouver—stands for.

Why Hume Still Matters to Canucks Fans

Hume wasn’t the flashy goal scorer or the goalie making jaw-dropping saves. He was the guy quietly laying the foundation, making sure Vancouver hockey had a future. If you’ve followed the team for a while, you know how important those behind-the-scenes figures are—the ones who do the groundwork so the rest of us get to cheer, celebrate, and feel proud.

Fred’s passion, grit, and dedication helped turn Vancouver into a true hockey city. Without him, the Canucks—and this city’s love for the game—just wouldn’t be the same.