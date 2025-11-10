MacEwen Slots Back Into the Lineup as Devils Prepare to Host the Islanders

On Monday, Nov. 10, the New Jersey Devils will host the New York Islanders for their first matchup of the season. This game closes out a three-game homestand for the Devils. Both prior contests resulted in a victory, including a shootout victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their most recent game.

The Islanders are coming off a shutout victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Nov. 8, which kicked off a seven-game road trip for the Islanders. They will take on the Devils before heading west to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Devils Storylines

The biggest headline ahead of tonight’s game is that Zack MacEwen has been activated off of Injured Reserve (IR) and will be back in the lineup. He only played one game this season before sustaining an upper-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets. That game also marked his debut with New Jersey, who acquired him from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid ahead of the start of the season. Hopefully, MacEwen can make a strong impact in his return.

Once again, Connor Brown will not be playing. Although he was originally listed as having a day-to-day injury, he was not on the ice for morning skate as his injury is still bothering him. He was not placed in IR, so there is no confirmed date as to when he will return. Hopefully he is healing well and will be back with the Devils soon.

Arseny Gritsyuk, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Arseny Gritsyuk, who opened the scoring for the Devils on Saturday after Kris Letang’s giveaway. The young rookie has amassed 15 points to start the season. He has been a great addition to the Devils’ forwards group, and he is one player fans should keep an eye on tonight.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 11-4-0

Top Scorers:

Jack Hughes – 10 goals (G), 8 assists (A), 18 points (P) Dawson Mercer – 8 G, 7 A, 15 P Jesper Bratt – 5 G, 9 A, 14 P Timo Meier – 4 G, 7 A, 11 P Nico Hischier – 3 G, 8 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 6-2-0, 2.29 goals-against average (GAA), .914 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 4-2-0, 3.95 GAA, .968 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

New York Islanders

Season Record: 7-6-2

Top Scorers:

Bo Horvat – 11 G, 7 A, 18 P Mathew Barzal – 3 G, 9 A, 12 P Jean-Gabriel Pageau – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Matthew Schaefer – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Kyle Palmieri – 4 G, 7 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Ilya Sorokin – 4-4-2, 3.00 GAA, .893 SV% David Rittich – 3-2-0, 3.41 GAA, .886 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Arseni Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Zack MacEwen

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Dennis Cholowski — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko

Injured: Connor Brown, Dougie Hamilton, Marc McLaughlin, Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Pesce, Johnathan Kovacevic

New York Islanders

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Kyle MacLean

Injured: Maxim Shabanov, Pierre Engvall, Ethan Bear, Semyon Varlamov, Jesse Nurmi

Next Up for the Devils

After three games at home, the Devils will hit the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Nov. 12.