Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Oilers- 11/10/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their western road trip with a stop in Edmonton to take on the Oilers at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Boone Jenner — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundestrom, Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Status report

The Blue Jackets have an illness going through their dressing room, causing Monahan, Sillinger, Olivier and Wood to miss the morning skate. Coach Dean Evason said other players could be game-time decisions as well.

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Matthew Savoie

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Jake Walman

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, is out one week with an undisclosed injury; Janmark will make his season debut after missing their first 16 games with an undisclosed injury. … Lazar will enter the lineup for Tomasek at forward.

