Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Oilers- 11/10/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their western road trip with a stop in Edmonton to take on the Oilers at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (7-7-0) at OILERS (6-6-4)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Boone Jenner — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundestrom, Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Status report
The Blue Jackets have an illness going through their dressing room, causing Monahan, Sillinger, Olivier and Wood to miss the morning skate. Coach Dean Evason said other players could be game-time decisions as well.
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Matthew Savoie
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Jake Walman
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Status report
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, is out one week with an undisclosed injury; Janmark will make his season debut after missing their first 16 games with an undisclosed injury. … Lazar will enter the lineup for Tomasek at forward.
