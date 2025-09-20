Malkin, Crosby and Burning Questions Coming Out of Penguins Camp

As the Pittsburgh Penguins get ready for the 2025-26 season and are back on the ice at camp, there are questions that remain unanswered. Among them, where did the Sidney Crosby trade talk come from, is Evgeni Malkin retiring, and what moves are the Penguins still trying to make? Finally, are the Penguins considering making a player for goaltender Carter Hart?

Evgeni Malkin Not Yet Thinking About Retirement

David Pagnotta is among the analysts who noticed some interesting comments from Evgeni Malkin this week. The Penguins icon hinted this season would not necessarily be his last. He’s in wait-and-see mode.

When asked if this could be his last year, he responded It depends on how the season goes and how he plays. “If we play great, and I feel great… I mean, I feel confident I can show my game. Why not one more?” He added, “I’m still hungry.”

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When it was important to finish his career in Pittsburgh, he said he hoped not to get traded and wanted to stay, but seemed to understand that the season had yet to be written and things could change. He said he hasn’t talked to GM Kyle Dubas yet, and there is time to have those conversations. “It’s a huge season for everyone.” He said he’s not sure how he would feel if the team wanted to trade him, but he does understand how stories like Brad Marchand’s can be intriguing for an NHL player.

He even hinted that he could go back to Russia to end his hockey career.

Crosby Shoots Down Trade Speculation

After comments from his agent got people talking, Sidney Crosby has essentially shot down trade rumors, once again. The ball got rolling on a possible trade to the Montreal Canadiens when Crosby talked glowingly about the Montreal fans and his childhood love of the Habs’ franchise. Then, when his agent suggested that Crosby could feel ready to move on, fans and analysts started trying to connect the dots.

This past Sunday, Crosby made it clear that he’s not thinking about going anywhere.

“There’s a lot of narratives out there and I don’t think a lot of those have come from me,” Crosby said. “This is where I want to be. I love it here. I can’t keep having to answer the same question over again because of these narratives, you know?”

He added that he’s committed to the Penguins. “I think anyone who knows me knows what this city means to me and how special it is. I guess take those rumors or some of those things lightly.” When asked about why his agent might have made comments hinting at a move, Crosby responded, “I was surprised, and I think Pat knows how much I put into it, how much I love it, and how much I want to be in the playoffs.” The hint was that Crosby wants to win and that could have been what his agent was focused on.

Crosby also said he has no desire to tank or lose on purpose to obtain a better draft pick.

Penguins Aren’t Interested in Carter Hart

GM Kyle Dubas said this week that the Penguins haven’t reached out about Carter Hart. They aren’t going to, either.

Hart is getting ready for a return to the NHL, and several teams are either not interested or have been told Hart doesn’t have them on his radar. Thus far, the Penguins, Flyers, Mammoth, Oilers, and the other Canadian teams are all out.