4 Oilers Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

Training camp is underway, and the Edmonton Oilers have their sights set on the Stanley Cup after back-to-back heartbreaking defeats to the Florida Panthers in the Final. Edmonton enters this season after undergoing significant roster turnover up front. They lost Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson, and Jeff Skinner, replacing them with Andrew Mangiapane, Matt Savoie, Isaac Howard, Curtis Lazar, and David Tomasek. Despite that, they are still poised to be an elite team in the Western Conference.

The Oilers have been notoriously slow starters, so it’s imperative to get off to a good start, and that’ll be possible with a successful training camp. This is another “Cup or bust” season, and expectations are at an all-time high. However, there are still uncertainties with this team. With that said, here are four storylines to watch as we approach the 2025-26 season.

McDavid’s Contract Saga

This topic is tiresome, but Connor McDavid’s contract situation is undoubtedly the biggest storyline heading into training camp. He’s entering the final season of his eight-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2017. McDavid stated that he doesn’t want this situation to become a distraction, but how can it not? While his future is uncertain, his focus is on the 2025-26 season and winning the Stanley Cup. Will the generational superstar begin the regular season without a new deal, or will he sign an extension in Edmonton?

Are the Oilers Healthy?

The Oilers ended last season with significant injuries. The most notable was Zach Hyman, who required surgery after suffering a dislocated wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Then, it was confirmed that the 33-year-old winger would miss the start of the regular season. Head coach Kris Knoblauch stated that they are targeting a Nov. 1 return date. That’s a massive loss, and it creates a gaping hole on the top line. Somebody must step up in camp and fill that void.

While Hyman’s injury is the only one creating an absence in the lineup, other players were also playing through injuries during the postseason. Mattias Ekholm missed significant time before returning for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, Trent Frederic was recovering from a high-ankle sprain, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played through a broken hand during the Stanley Cup Final. It’ll be interesting to see how these players look in camp, and if they’re fully recovered. They were playing hurt, and it was noticeable.

The Oilers had high expectations for Frederic when they acquired him ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline, but he only played one regular-season game before re-aggravating his injury. Then, he wasn’t effective when he returned, only recording one goal and four points in 22 playoff games. He looked a step slow, but despite that, Edmonton inked him to an eight-year extension. Hopefully, he’s coming into camp fully healthy because the Oilers need him to be an impactful bottom-six player.

Who Are Draisaitl’s Linemates?

Leon Draisaitl had a revolving door of linemates in 2024-25, including McDavid, Hyman, Arvidsson, Skinner, Perry, Savoie, Vasily Podkolzin, and Kasperi Kapanen. Some of those players aren’t top-six material, but played above their skill set. Draisaitl’s linemates weren’t consistent, and that must change heading into this season. So, who should play with the German superstar?

Matthew Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Podkolzin found chemistry with Draisaitl, and No. 29 stated that he loves playing with the Russian winger. So, that’s an easy option, but who else would be a good fit? They could try newcomer Mangiapane in that spot, or they could go with Savoie. Savoie played four games with Edmonton last season, recording one assist, and was on Draisaitl’s line. They had chemistry in a short sample size, so it’ll be intriguing to see that develop over the course of a full season. It’s time to give the youngsters a chance. Therefore, the 21-year-old should be stapled to Draisaitl’s wing and let him learn from one of the best players in the league.

How Does Stuart Skinner Look?

Goaltending remains a major topic of discussion in Oil Country. Once again, Stuart Skinner enters the campaign as the number one netminder, much to the chagrin of the fan base. But will this season be different from prior seasons?

Skinner is entering the season lighter, as he lost roughly 10 to 15 pounds over the summer. The biggest critique of the Oilers’ netminder was his quickness, agility, and lateral movement, so hopefully this weight loss translates on the ice. “It was for my longevity, for my health. I want to be playing in this league for a long time, so I’m just trying to stay as healthy as possible. I’m still big. I don’t think guys will notice I’m smaller. I do feel lighter, maybe a little quicker”, Skinner stated following the first day of training camp. It will be interesting to see if he looks different during game action and plays better as a result. The Oilers need Skinner to perform if they want sustained success.

The Oilers begin their preseason on Sunday, Sept. 21, with a split-squad game against the Calgary Flames. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.