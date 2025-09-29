Maple Leafs Announce Cuts to Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally made significant cuts to their training camp roster. Today, the organization announced that they have re-assigned 30 players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

These moves bring the Maple Leafs’ training camp roster down to 32 players. That includes Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, and Dennis Hildeby, who all look like they could make the opening night roster.

Maple Leafs Cut 30 Players

Forwards

Starting with the forwards, the Leafs have assigned the following 20 players to the AHL:

Brandon Baddock, Matthew Barbolini, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Luke Grainger, Luke Haymes, Reese Johnson, Marc Johnstone, Ben King, Ryan Kirwan, Braeden Kressler, Alex Nylander, Cedric Pare, Jacob Quillan, Nick Rheaume, Logan Shaw, Landon Sim, Marco Sikic, Sam Stevens, Ryan Tverberg, and Borya Valis.

Jacob Quillan, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Defense

Next, on the blue line, Toronto has loaned the following seven players to the AHL:

Noah Chadwick, Ryan McCleary, Rhett Parsons, John Prokop, Chas Sharpe, Blake Smith, and Cade Webber.

Goalies

Lastly, in goal, the Maple Leafs have re-assigned three players:

Keith Appleby, Artur Akhtyamov, and Vyacheslav Peksa.

The Maple Leafs still have some big decisions to make. While it looks like Cowan, Danford, and Hildeby are set to start the year with the club, that leaves David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, Michael Pezzetta, and Nicholas Robertson up front, along with Henry Thrun and James Reimer, on the outside looking in.

An NHL team can only carry 23 players at most, which means the Leafs will need to cut nine more. With Simon Benoit likely starting the season on IR, that opens the door for Danford to make the NHL roster. The biggest logjam remains up front, where Pezzetta could start in the AHL, Robertson and Kampf could be moved in a trade, and Jarnkrok might end up as the 13th forward. But with a week still to go, things could change before opening night.