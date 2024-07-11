Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz Ready to Battle Woll for Playing Time

Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs were busy when the gates opened on free agency on July 1 — handing out contracts to two current players, while also landing multiple free agents to sure up their back end.

Amongst those signings was Stanley Cup champion goaltender Anthony Stolarz who played back-up to Sergei Bobrovsky during the Florida Panthers Cup-winning run. While for some it might still be risky going into the season with Stolarz and Joseph Woll as their goaltending duo, the Maple Leafs will look to have their two netminders split time ahead of what they hope will be an extended playoff run.

As for the competition in net, the 30-year-old Stolarz is ready to compete for the number one job in Toronto and isn’t afraid of what the strong-worded media might have to say about his play as a Maple Leaf.

Stolarz, Woll Slated to Compete for Maple Leafs’ Net

In his media availability, Stolarz noted that in Florida, he understood that his role was to back up Bobrovsky. After all, he was a goalie with just 81 games of NHL regular season experience heading into his 2023-24 campaign with the Panthers.

That said, he played 27 games last season, the second-most in any season over his career. He finished with a 16-7-2 record to go along with a 2.03 goals against average (GAA) and .925 save percentage (SV%). It was the best season of his NHL career, given his playing time and numbers combined.

Anthony Stolarz, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Woll also had his most productive season as an NHL goalie in 2023-24 — albeit, riddled with injury. He played 25 games for the Maple Leafs with a 12-11-1 record, a 2.94 GAA and .907 SV%. While Woll might be slated as the team’s number one, Stolarz is ready for some healthy competition.

Stolarz Looking Froward to Crease Competition in Toronto

While it’ll be a competition between the two goalies this season, Stolarz did note that it’ll be a healthy battle between the newly appointed teammates and that it’s all that a goalie can ask for is the chance to earn playing time.

“Obviously there’s an opportunity, I felt,” said Stolarz in his media availability, in regards to signing with the Maple Leafs. “In Florida, I kind of knew my role as a backup, whereas here Woller and I are going to be competing for starts and, as a goalie, that’s all you can ask for.”

Stolarz continued by explaining how excited he is for the opportunity for more playing time, especially as a veteran goalie now in the NHL.

“You want to get as many starts as you can,” he said on his role with the Maple Leafs. “So when my name’s called, I want to go in there and try to seize the opportunity. But, at the same time too, when I’m not I pride myself on being a good teammate and I’m going to support Woller and push him throughout the year.”

Related: Maple Leafs Can’t Give In to Nick Robertson’s Trade Request

As a 25-year-old with more than 70 games less of experience than Stolarz, this is also a great opportunity for Woll to learn how to manage disappointment — especially in a market like Toronto from a player who has been around the league for a little longer than he has.

Stolarz Won’t Shy Away From Toronto Media

Not that any market is particularly easy to play in, but when it comes to the Maple Leafs, the media and the fanbase can put these players under a microscope far more powerful than other markets around the league.

So, while Woll can learn from Stolarz on the ice, there could be some advice that Woll could provide to Stolarz when it comes to the market he’ll be playing in next season. Advice or not, Stolarz says he’s ready to take on the passionate fanbase and the tough-to-read media that comes with being a member of the Maple Leafs.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I’m a pretty laid back guy,” he noted in his media availability. “At the end of the day, there’s 64 NHL goalies. There’s never a doubt in my ability. I know I’m one of the best in the world and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m excited. I’ve heard nothing by great things about the fanbase — it’s a very hungry and passionate fanbase and I’m looking forward to getting to Toronto, meeting everyone and getting things going.”

While it will certainly be a transition for Stolarz coming from Florida, he also noted that he’s familiar with a couple of players from his days with the London Knights in the OHL which will make it an easier move — as well as former Panthers’ teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Regardless of where he lands on the Maple Leafs’ depth chart, it should be a fun competition to watch this season as the team swaps between Stolarz and Woll — at least in the early going.