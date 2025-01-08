How Craig Berube & Hard Work Elevated Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies to New Heights

This season, Matthew Knies is fulfilling the expectations he set during the first glimpses of NHL play with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The signs of a standout career have been present since he first took the ice after emerging from the University of Minnesota. He’s always shown a propensity to be around the scoring, but this season, he’s blasting past where he’s been before.

From his postseason debut to his work ethic and chemistry with his first-line mates Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, Knies has consistently displayed the grit, skill, and adaptability needed to thrive in a high-pressure environment like Toronto, making his current success a natural development progression.

Knies Was Built for the Big Moments

Knies’ performance during his brief stint with the Maple Leafs two seasons ago gave a preview of his potential. His ability to step up in the postseason, often delivering in high-stakes moments, showed he could handle the demands of the NHL. His maturity in those key games set the tone for last season’s breakout with 15 goals, showing that he could transition seamlessly from collegiate hockey to the league’s elite level. This season, he’s matched that goal total in fewer than half the games. He’s been on fire recently.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Knies’ strength as a net-front presence, his decisiveness in shooting, and his physicality have been consistent features of his game. These qualities and a growing sense of timing and rhythm play make him a natural fit alongside Toronto’s stars. His willingness to adapt and embrace feedback—such as Craig Berube’s recent challenge to play more assertively—has allowed him to elevate his game to new heights.

Knies’ success this season isn’t an anomaly. Instead, it’s the result of a deliberate and steady climb. He has natural talent, but he’s also worked hard and accepted the guidance of his mentors. The truth is that Knies was always poised to take this step. As he continues to mature and refine his game, his rise toward stardom suggests that he’ll sustain this performance level and become one of Toronto’s most reliable forwards. For fans, his rise is both a validation of expectations and a promise of what’s to come.

Hockey Analysts Weigh In on Knies Growth Under Berube

In a recent show, Nick Kypreos, Gord Stellick, and Sam McKee spoke on Sportsnet about the young Maple Leafs forward. Following a public challenge by head coach Craig Berube, Knies has responded with an impressive stretch of play, including a hat trick against the Boston Bruins and another goal in Sunday’s overtime win against the Flyers. The panel discussed how Berube’s tough love and Knies’ adjustments have elevated his game.

Berube Showed Knies Some Tough Love

Head coach Craig Berube didn’t hold back when publicly criticizing Knies, demanding more aggression and a willingness to take risks. Berube criticized Knies for playing too cautiously and challenged him to embrace a more decisive and direct style.

This approach has worked wonders. As Kypreos noted, Berube’s comments were not just idle critiques but a deliberate strategy to push Knies out of his comfort zone. It worked. Knies has looked more confident and assertive, scoring six points in two games and playing some of the best hockey of his young career.

Knies Has Made Adjustments by Shooting First and Trusting His Game

One key change in Knies’s play has been his willingness to shoot the puck and create scoring opportunities. The panel emphasized how Knies has stopped deferring to linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, two of the league’s top players, and started focusing on his strengths.

“Knies is no longer looking for the perfect pass or waiting for others to make the play,” Stellick explained. “He’s attacking the net, shooting when he sees an opening, and timing his positioning to capitalize on opportunities.” This decisiveness has been a game-changer in his highlight-reel goals and gritty net-front play.

Knies’ Maturity and Confidence Help Him Rise to the Challenge

Playing on the Maple Leafs’ top line brings immense pressure, especially for a young player like Knies. The panel agreed that he’s showing signs of maturing under this spotlight. Instead of letting criticism derail him, Knies has used it as fuel to improve.

McKee highlighted the importance of Knies’ ability to “feel the rhythm” of the game. Whether it’s timing his arrival at the net or making the right decisions with the puck, Knies is becoming a top-line forward. “It’s about simplifying his game and not overthinking,” McKee said. “Knies has the tools, and now he’s learning how to use them effectively.”

Is Knies a Star in the Making?

Knies’ recent performances suggest he’s starting to unlock his potential as a key contributor for the Maple Leafs. While it’s early, Berube’s strategic challenge and Knies’ response could be a turning point in his development. If this form continues, Knies could solidify himself as pivotal in Toronto’s quest for playoff success. As the season progresses, the big question is whether he can maintain this level of play—and if so, how high his ceiling might be.