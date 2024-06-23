Maple Leafs’ Best Free Agent Goalie Options

The Toronto Maple Leafs face a pivotal decision this offseason: selecting the right goaltender to solidify their lineup. With several Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs) available, the choices are plentiful but challenging. This post evaluates three potential candidates as the team works to make the best decision for its future.

Choosing between the options isn’t easy. There is no simple answer as to who the best candidate would be for the Maple Leafs if they decide to go the UFA route. Each potential goalie brings unique strengths and considerations, making the decision complex. After a detailed evaluation, here are the three top choices the Maple Leafs should consider.

Goalie Choice 1: Veteran Cam Talbot

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 195 pounds, Cam Talbot has carved out a long, winding NHL career. With 486 regular-season games, he boasts impressive numbers, putting up a strong 245-176-42 record. His save percentage is a solid .913, complemented by a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.63. Talbot has played 36 games in the playoffs, totaling 16 wins against 18 losses, with a save percentage of .915 and a GAA of 2.75. Known for his durability and consistency, Talbot’s experience and steady presence in goal make him a valuable asset for any team seeking goaltending depth.

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite being 36, Talbot remains a strong candidate. Last season, he served as the starter for the Los Angeles Kings, showing his ability to compete at a high level. Talbot’s record was impressive, though he suffered minor injuries that kept him out for a few weeks. Historically, Talbot has maintained good health, but age increases the risk of injuries.

Talbot’s experience could be invaluable, especially in mentoring and challenging Joseph Woll for the starting job. His presence would provide stability and a veteran perspective, making him a solid choice for the Maple Leafs. His consistent performance and ability to handle high-pressure situations make him a reliable option despite the inherent risks of age.

Goalie Choice 2: Anthony Stolarz

Anthony Stolarz, towering at 6-foot-6 and weighing 240 pounds, has established himself as a massive presence in goal. In his NHL career spanning 108 games, Stolarz has accumulated a record of 43-31-9. His save percentage is an impressive .915, with a goals-against average of 2.69. In the American Hockey League (AHL), where he played 155 games, Stolarz boasts a record of 74-53-19, maintaining a save percentage of .913 and a GAA of 2.86. Known for his size and athleticism, Stolarz’s consistent performance across both leagues underscores his capability and potential as a reliable goaltender at the professional level.

Stolarz stands out for his size and recent performance. At 30, he has shown he can deliver solid results, particularly during his career year with the Florida Panthers. Stolarz’s physical presence is an effective advantage. Larger goalies naturally cover more of the net, providing a natural defensive boost.

While there’s been a lot of speculation about the Winnipeg Jets backup Laurent Brossoit, he and Stolarz are in nearly identical situations. However, we’ve chosen to highlight Stolarz because he is likely more economical. Because Brossoit is attracting more attention, he might have a higher price tag. We believe Stolarz could be acquired for less, offering similar benefits. If his price is reasonable, Stolarz could provide the Maple Leafs with a cost-effective, high-reward option. His size and recent performance make him a strong contender for the Maple Leafs’ goaltending needs.

Goalie Choice 3: Chris Driedger

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, Chris Driedger has played well in the NHL and the AHL. In the NHL, Driedger has appeared in 67 games, putting up a record of 31-24-5. He maintains an impressive save percentage of .917 and a goals-against average of 2.58. His AHL career spans 192 games and showcases a 95-69-15 record, with a save percentage of .913 and a GAA of 2.70. Driedger’s record reflects his ability to perform consistently at a high level in different leagues, making him a potential asset between the pipes.

Driedger presents an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs. He has posted solid numbers in both the NHL and AHL, demonstrating his capability at various levels of play. As we write this, Driedger is excelling in the AHL, having led the Coachella Valley Firebirds to the Calder Cup finals, where they trail the Hershey Bears by a margin of three games to two. His performance in high-stakes situations indicates a high level of competitiveness and skill.

Driedger would likely come at a bargain, potentially signing for less than a million dollars. This affordability, with his proven track record and current form, makes him a low-risk, high-reward candidate. His current success in the AHL suggests he could transition effectively back to the NHL, providing valuable depth and competition in the goaltending department.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

Selecting the right goaltender for the Maple Leafs is a nuanced decision with no clear-cut answer. Talbot, Stolarz, and Driedger each offer distinct advantages, from veteran experience and mentorship to physical presence and affordability. If we had to choose between the three, we would opt for Driedger.

Whichever goalie the Maple Leafs choose—and there are likely more options than just these three—they must weigh these factors carefully to make a choice that aligns with their strategic goals and sets them up for success in the upcoming season.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]