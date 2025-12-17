Maple Leafs Circle Back on Trade for Top-4 D-Man [Report]

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maple Leafs have circled back on trade talks involving defenseman Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames. Following the trade that sent Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, trade interest in Andersson has suddenly, and not surprisingly, picked up again. Ensuring they don’t miss out on one of the few legitimate top-four options still available, the Maple Leafs are involved in recent discussions.

LeBrun explains that Toronto’s interest in Andersson dates back some time. Because there won’t be many top-four defenseman moving in this trade market between now and the trade deadline, Andersson has become popular again. While it’s unclear if the Flames are ready to make a deal, the Maple Leafs have always liked him, the NHL insider explains.

“What is going to be interesting is how the Flames handle that potential trade. Do they move him as a traditional rental? He’s a pending UFA. Or, do they involve the agent Claude Lemieux into a potential sign and trade to get more value in a trade?”

Why the Maple Leafs Are Back Involved?

Given their previous interest and the past relationship between the player and GM, no one should be surprised to hear that Toronto and GM Brad Treliving are kicking the tires on this.

“Among the teams that have circled back on Rasmus Andersson are the Toronto Maple Leafs,” reports LeBrun. “We know the Leafs tried to trade for Andersson last year at the deadline.”

He adds:

“And why I mention Toronto is that my understanding is the Leafs would be one of those teams that Andersson perhaps would consider extending with, if, in fact, a trade could be worked out between those two teams.”

What Is Holding Up a Possible Deal for the Maple Leafs?

Darren Dreger went on to add that the Maple Leafs are in a bit of a predicament. Of course, they would have an interest in Andersson, he argues. However, they need the prices to come down. “They need more sellers in the market, and right now, that’s not the case.”

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Dreger notes that Toronto has to hold its own in the standings and hope for the best. Dreger also notes that the Leafs aren’t totally convinced they need a top-four defenseman; they might need a top-line winger instead. The Maple Leafs want to help get Auston Matthews going, returning him to the player he was not that long ago. Clearly, a forward will be able to do that more than adding someone like Andersson would.

The Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday that they are moving William Nylander up to the top line in an attempt to get the first line going.

“So an interesting decision looming for general manager Brad Treliving,” says Dreger. He notes that with limited assets, landing either will be a challenge in Toronto.