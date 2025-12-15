Canadiens Are Sending Montembeault a Clear Message With Lack of Starts

The Montreal Canadiens’ goaltending situation has quietly become one of the most intriguing storylines of their season. Not because of a blockbuster move or a dramatic collapse, but because of what hasn’t happened. Samuel Montembeault, the team’s established NHL goaltender, has not started a game since Dec. 2. In a league where rhythm and trust are everything for a goalie, that absence speaks volumes.

The Situation

As of mid-December, the Canadiens find themselves carrying three goaltenders at the NHL level: Montembeault, Jakub Dobes, and Jacob Fowler. It’s an unusual setup for a team already navigating injuries, inconsistency, and defensive breakdowns, but one that reflects both short-term necessity and long-term evaluation.

Fowler was given his first two NHL starts against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers. He split those appearances, earning a win in one and taking a loss in the other, but more importantly gaining valuable NHL experience early in his development. Shortly after, Dobes was handed the start against the Edmonton Oilers, another difficult assignment against an elite offensive team.

Meanwhile, Montembeault’s usage has been minimal. In the last seven games, he appeared only once, in relief against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His last official start dates back to Dec, 2 against the Ottawa Senators. Even accounting for the illness that briefly sidelined him, the gap remains striking. Montembeault was expected to start against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 7, yet that opportunity never materialized. For a goaltender who entered the season as the clear number one, this sudden lack of starts is impossible to ignore.

Sending a Message

Goaltending decisions are rarely just about matchups or rest. They are statements, whether intentional or not. By continuing to rotate Dobes and Fowler while keeping Montembeault on the sidelines, the Canadiens are sending a clear message to their veteran netminder.

Earlier in the season, the team showed patience with Montembeault. Despite uneven performances and defensive struggles in front of him, he continued to receive starts. That trust, however, appears to have reached a limit. Sitting a goalie for this long, especially one who was penciled in as a starter before being pulled from the plan, suggests the organization wants more.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Canadiens have given up on Montembeault. Rather, it indicates accountability. The coaching staff and management are emphasizing performance and readiness over reputation or past service. For a young team trying to establish standards, that matters.

It also reflects the reality of the standings and the defensive environment. Montreal has been leaking goals, and while not all of that falls on the goaltenders, the margin for error has disappeared. When results aren’t there, experimentation becomes inevitable.

Why This Could Be a Positive

As counterintuitive as it sounds, this extended break could ultimately benefit Montembeault. Confidence is everything for a goalie, and right now, that confidence clearly isn’t at its peak. When a goaltender starts pressing, overthinking, or trying to do too much behind a struggling defensive group, the results often spiral. Stepping away from the crease for a short period can help reset mentally and technically.

This pause gives Montembeault time to simplify his game, work closely with the goaltending coaches, and refocus without the pressure of immediate results. Sometimes the best thing for a struggling goalie isn’t another start, but space to breathe.

At the same time, the Canadiens gain valuable information. Fowler and Dobes are both part of the organization’s future, and there is no substitute for NHL minutes. Seeing how they respond to high-pressure situations, difficult opponents, and imperfect defensive play provides insight that practice and American Hockey League dominance simply can’t.

This approach also aligns with where the Canadiens are as a team. Development remains a priority. Giving young goalies opportunities while asking a veteran to regroup is a logical, if uncomfortable, step in that process.

Ultimately, Montembeault’s response will define what comes next. If he returns sharper, calmer, and more confident, this stretch could be remembered as a necessary reset rather than a demotion. If not, the Canadiens may continue to explore other options.

For now, the message has been sent, not as punishment, but as a challenge. How Montembeault answers it will say just as much as the decision to sit him did in the first place.