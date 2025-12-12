The Real Reasons the Canadiens Can’t Stop Bleeding Goals

For much of the season, the conversation around the Montreal Canadiens’ struggles has centred on one position, goaltending. When goals pile up, and losses follow, it’s the easiest place to point the finger. But focusing only on what’s happening in the crease misses the bigger picture. The Canadiens’ defensive issues run deeper than the play of their goalies, and the numbers back it up. From structural breakdowns to personnel challenges, Montreal’s problems in its own zone are the result of a team-wide failure, not a single position falling short.

The Numbers Tell a Concerning Story

Through 29 games this season, the Canadiens sit 27th in the NHL in total goals allowed, allowing 103 goals. On the surface, that number is already worrying. Dig a little deeper, and it gets worse. Montreal ranks 31st in goals against per game at 3.55, placing them near the bottom of the league in one of the most critical team statistics.

Those numbers simply aren’t good enough for a team hoping to return to the playoffs for a second straight season. While the Canadiens were never expected to be an elite defensive group, the regression compared to last season is clear. In 2024-25, Montreal allowed 3.18 goals against per game, which still ranked among the league’s bottom ten but was far more manageable than what we’re seeing now.

This season, the defensive leaks have become constant, putting pressure on a team that often needs to outscore its problems rather than control games. The result is a group that regularly finds itself chasing games, giving up momentum swings, and relying heavily on offensive bursts to stay competitive.

Why Are the Canadiens Struggling Defensively?

1. The Goaltending Situation

It would be unfair to ignore the goaltending entirely. Samuel Montembeault has struggled to find consistency, and while Jakub Dobes started the season strong, his play has cooled off recently. Montembeault’s numbers illustrate the issue clearly. After posting a 2.80 goals-against average last season, that number has climbed to 3.65 this season.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

However, placing the blame solely on the goalies would be overly simplistic. Montreal’s defensive environment has deteriorated, exposing both netminders to high-danger chances, odd-man rushes, and breakdowns in coverage. While better goaltending would help stabilize the situation, it would not solve the underlying problems.

2. The Defensive Scheme

The Canadiens play a relatively simple man-to-man defensive scheme, one that relies on players picking up their assignments and maintaining awareness in coverage. In theory, it’s straightforward. In practice, it has been anything but.

Too often, defenders get caught puck-watching, lose their check, or fail to switch properly in transition. When one player misses an assignment, the entire structure collapses. This has led to open lanes in the slot, late trailers entering the zone unchecked, and opposing forwards finding too much space around the net.

The scheme itself isn’t inherently flawed, but it requires discipline, communication, and familiarity. With constant lineup changes and young players rotating in and out, that cohesion simply hasn’t been there.

3. Personnel and Injuries

Injuries have played a significant role in Montreal’s defensive struggles. Key players have missed time, forcing others into roles they aren’t ideally suited for. The depth of the lineup is being tested nightly, and the results show.

These aren’t criticisms of individual players, but reflections of reality. The Canadiens are asking depth players to take on responsibilities usually handled by top-six forwards or top-pair defenders, and over time, that imbalance gets exposed. Fatigue, mismatches, and lack of experience all compound the problem.

Time for Solutions

The Canadiens don’t need a complete overhaul, but they do need adjustments. Improving team defence starts with simplifying execution, not just systems. Cleaner zone exits, better gap control, and more support down low would immediately reduce the volume of dangerous chances.

Coaching adjustments may also be required. Whether that means tweaking the man-to-man approach or providing more structure in certain situations, Montreal must find a way to protect the middle of the ice more consistently.

Finally, patience will be required. With injuries affecting the lineup and young players still developing, the Canadiens are not a finished product. But if they want to remain in the playoff conversation, tightening up defensively, as a team, is non-negotiable.