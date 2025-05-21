Maple Leafs Connected to Chris Kreider, But They Shouldn’t Make the Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to undergo some major changes this summer after another postseason failure, where they weren’t able to make it past the second round and were defeated in seven games by the Florida Panthers. In a recent article posted by The Fourth Period, it was suggested that one move the Maple Leafs could make is for New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider. However, I think that’s a move they should avoid.

Maple Leaf fans are focused on what’s going to happen with pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) John Tavares and Mitchell Marner, who are both likely to test the open market this summer, but they may have to shift their focus elsewhere if they can’t bring either one of them back. Kreider is a solid forward who has helped the Rangers find success in previous seasons, and it’s possible they could look to trade him this offseason, but he isn’t an ideal fit for the Maple Leafs.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kreider, who is 34 years old, scored 22 goals and added eight assists for 30 points through 68 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 326 goals and added 256 assists for 582 points through 883 games, which comes out to a 0.66 points-per-game average. His playoff career has been solid, having scored 48 goals and added 28 assists for 76 points through 123 games, which makes him an enticing asset for a team that seems to struggle in the postseason, but they shouldn’t be looking to get older if they’re headed for a retool.

Maple Leafs Have Better Options Available This Summer

This free agent class isn’t the strongest by any means, but there are still some solid options available for the Maple Leafs to try and improve this summer if they are forced to replace either Marner or Tavares. Nikolaj Ehlers is expected to hit the open market this summer and could command around $8 million annually, and his elite offensive production could be a strong replacement for Marner. Brock Boeser is another option they could look at, but his price tag might be a bit too rich for the Maple Leafs to consider targeting.

Kreider isn’t a bad option for teams that are trying to remain in contention, but his $6.5 million cap hit might be a bit too expensive for the Maple Leafs to consider. He isn’t an upgrade on anyone the team is losing, and he doesn’t move the needle in terms of making them more of a championship contender.

The Maple Leafs should consider gauging the trade market for more affordable options this summer, rather than trying to spend big in free agency. If the Rangers were willing to retain at least 50% of Kreider’s contract in a trade, the move becomes a bit more likable, but even then, it’s not an ideal replacement. Once the team can get an extension worked out with pending restricted free agent (RFA) forward Matthew Knies, they will still have plenty of money left over to make some serious changes this offseason.

Hopefully, they look to another target instead of Kreider and can find a replacement for Marner if he ends up hitting the open market. The Maple Leafs have plenty of time to make some tough decisions this summer, and time will tell if those moves end up being the right ones.

