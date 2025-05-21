Maple Leafs’ Personnel Drawing Interest Around the NHL

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ personnel are drawing interest from around the NHL. Over the past few weeks, there had been speculation that team president Brendan Shanahan was on the New York Islanders’ radar. That speculation was confirmed today. There was also news involving Lane Lambert, who could be in the running for another NHL head coaching job.

Islanders Granted Permission to Speak With Shanahan

Elliotte Friedman has confirmed that the Maple Leafs have granted the Islanders permission to speak with Brendan Shanahan regarding a role in their front office. Shanahan has been with the organization since 2014, when he was hired to lead a major overhaul and get the team back on track. Eleven years later, the Leafs have just three playoff series wins to show for it—and now, it looks like his time in Toronto is coming to an end. His contract is set to expire on June 30, and today’s news suggests he won’t be returning.

Brendan Shanahan, President of Hockey Operations of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Chris Johnston reported earlier today that the Maple Leafs already have a plan in place if Shanahan does depart. “In the event the organization decides to move on from him, the team will likely move forward without a team president for the foreseeable future,” he wrote in The Athletic (“What I’m hearing about Brendan Shanahan’s future with the Maple Leafs,” May 21, 2025). If that’s the direction they go, general manager Brad Treliving could take on even more responsibility next season.

Kraken Granted Permission to Speak With Lambert

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that associate coach Lane Lambert has also been granted permission to speak with the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are currently in the market for a new head coach and have been linked to some big names—like Rick Tocchet, but with him signing with the Philadelphia Flyers—it now looks like Lambert is firmly in the mix.

Lambert was previously head coach of the Islanders from 2022 to 2024 before being let go and replaced by Patrick Roy. He joined the Maple Leafs this past offseason as an associate coach with hopes of helping the team take a step forward. While the Leafs fell short of their ultimate goal, Lambert made a strong impression and has now earned another shot at a head coaching role. Dreger also mentioned Washington Capitals assistant Mitch Love and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant David Quinn as other potential candidates for the Kraken job.

With teams showing interest in both Shanahan and Lambert—and the Leafs giving them permission to talk—it could be an early sign that even more changes are coming than most expected following Toronto’s Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers.