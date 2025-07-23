Easton Cowan’s Case for a Top-Six Role with the Maple Leafs

One of the stranger narratives swirling around the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason is the assumption that Easton Cowan will start the 2025–26 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies. Why would he?

Cowan just capped off one of the most dominant junior seasons in recent memory, leading the London Knights to an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship and Memorial Cup title, while earning Memorial Cup MVP honours. He had 29 goals and 69 points in 46 regular-season games, then exploded for 39 points in 17 playoff contests. In the Memorial Cup tournament itself, Cowan had three goals and four assists in five games. He didn’t just show up—he took over.

If a 19-year-old does all of that and still isn’t being penciled in for a real shot at a top-six role in the NHL, it’s fair to ask: What, exactly, are we waiting for? There are at least four reasons why he should be penciled into a spot in the Maple Leafs’ top-six unit.

Reason One: Cowan Has Earned It—On the Ice and Between the Ears

Cowan wasn’t a top-five draft pick gifted endless opportunity. He earned every bit of attention through performance. He produced 96 points in just 54 OHL games last season, including a 36-game point streak that extended into the playoffs. That kind of consistency—against tough matchups, under pressure—is rare at any level. It’s not just talent; it’s hockey IQ, vision, and the ability to drive play shift after shift.

And while Cowan’s 5-foot-10 frame might concern some old-school observers, the modern NHL has made room for players with speed, tenacity, and edge. Cowan throws hits, wins puck battles, and plays with purpose. He’s a gamer. He doesn’t shy away from physicality, even when he’s giving up size. That matters.

Reason Two: There’s a Mitch Marner-Sized Hole—and No Clear Alternative

Let’s be blunt: the Maple Leafs just lost Mitch Marner, and they didn’t replace him with anyone remotely comparable. Yes, Dakota Joshua has shown up. Yes, Nicholas Robertson might push for a bigger role. However, the team lacks a natural right winger with both skill and tenacity who can inject energy and vision into the top six.

Cowan is that guy—or at least he deserves a shot to be. Even if he doesn’t make the top-six unit, there should be a place for him to demonstrate his skills. He could easily be flanked by someone like Max Domi (a playmaker with an edge) and Calle Järnkrok (a stabilizing, responsible veteran). Alternatively, he could help drive offence on a third line, creating a younger, faster, and more skilled depth group Toronto hasn’t had in years.

The idea that the Maple Leafs would overlook Cowan to give another look to the same group of fringe NHL forwards hoping for a breakthrough defies hockey logic.

Reason Three: Cowan Is Exactly What a Cap-Strapped Team Needs

Here’s where things get even more apparent. Cowan is on an entry-level deal. His cap hit is under $1 million. If he can contribute anywhere near 15 goals or 35 points—even from a depth role—that’s huge value for a team perennially against the salary-cap ceiling.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Look at recent history: cost-controlled talent is what separates good teams from great ones. Matthew Knies gave the team a glimpse of that kind of upside last season. Cowan could be the next wave. His contract creates flexibility. His playstyle creates options.

Reason Four: Cowan Has Nothing Left to Prove

Some have suggested Cowan should be phased in slowly, but what’s left to prove? He dominated the OHL, took his team to the championship, and was the best player in the Memorial Cup. Not giving him a fighting chance could stall momentum. Worse, it risks telling the player that no matter what he accomplishes, the door to the NHL remains closed.

If you believe in meritocracy and rewarding performance, Cowan shouldn’t just be in the NHL—he should be in the mix for meaningful minutes.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs: Give Cowan the Chance He’s Earned

Understandably, Maple Leafs management might want to avoid overhyping Cowan or fast-tracking him before he’s ready. But there’s a difference between caution and stubbornness. Why be too cautious when there’s a chance the youngster could show up huge?

Cowan has done everything asked of him and more. He has demonstrated offensive brilliance, defensive responsibility, physical grit, and mental maturity. He won’t walk into the NHL entitled—that’s not his way. He’ll fight for every shift. And he might take a few veterans’ jobs along the way.

At this point, the question isn’t whether Cowan should be looked at in the top six—it’s why on earth he wouldn’t be.