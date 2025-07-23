Oilers Being Linked to Max Pacioretty Makes Perfect Sense

The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final for two straight seasons and have come up short both times. While they have a strong enough roster to make another deep run next season, some fans are concerned they will struggle with the loss of veteran forward Corey Perry. Perry opted to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Kings instead of re-signing with the Oilers, and while most fans were okay with letting him go rather than overpaying him, everyone was left wondering what the next steps would be in terms of playoff performers.

Perry was always able to elevate his play in the postseason, and he was a key part of the Oilers’ success over the past couple of seasons. On top of that, his ability to step in for Zach Hyman on the power play when needed made him an even more valuable asset. The Oilers’ forward core is pretty much set at this point, but in a recent article from David Staples, he lists Max Pacioretty as a potential fit for them, comparing him to Perry and hinting he could be a direct replacement.

While clarifying that it wasn’t a report, but rather an idea he had, Staples wrote:

This doesn’t mean this veteran NHL forward will sign with the Oilers. But his skillset — think Corey Perry, only far more physical — fits with what Edmonton needs and would provide said free agrent forward, [Max] Pacioretty, with a solid chance of winning his first Stanley Cup. source – ‘Big name Toronto winger makes sense to take Corey Perry’s old job on Oilers’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 07-21-2025

As of this article being written, Pacioretty has yet to sign a new contract, but if he is open to taking a pay cut and joining a contender in a depth role, the Oilers could look to replace Perry with another veteran, and this connection makes sense for that reason.

How Does Pacioretty Fit With the Oilers?

This was a tough one to figure out, considering the number of forward additions the Oilers have made this offseason. However, Pacioretty likely fits in as a depth forward in their bottom six, and he provides some security on the youngsters they have brought in and expect to elevate next season, in case either Isaac Howard or Matthew Savoie isn’t quite getting it done.

Pacioretty, who is 36 years old, scored five goals and added eight assists for 13 points through 37 games last season. Throughout his career, he has scored 335 goals and added 346 assists for 681 points through 939 games, which comes out to a 0.73 points-per-game average.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pacioretty has proven his worth as a depth forward throughout his career, and while he has dealt with some serious injury issues in the past, his ability to provide strength at both ends of the ice, even into the postseason, is something any contending team wants on their team. He also hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, and it’s fair to assume he wants to win one before he hangs up his skates, so some extra motivation that will create internal competition is exactly what the Oilers need next season.

With Mattias Janmark on the outside looking in, and likely being traded this offseason, Pacioretty would only be added if the Oilers want some extra security. He likely only ever plays in their bottom-six forward group when he makes his way into the lineup, and can be trusted to provide some extra depth production. He could get a look with their penalty kill, but time will tell if he ends up joining the Oilers, retires, or chooses another team for the 2025-26 season.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.