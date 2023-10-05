Maple Leafs Facing Goalie Dilemma with Woll & Jones

With the preseason quickly coming to an end, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster for the start of the 2023-24 regular season is starting to shape up. There needs to be a few more roster decisions to be made but the most difficult one remains in the crease. As a result, the Maple Leafs need to make a quick decision on what to do with goaltenders Joseph Woll and Martin Jones.

Both Woll and Jones require waivers, which is what makes this a difficult decision. Woll has shown that he can play at the NHL level, posting a .932 save percentage last season when the Maple Leafs were dealing with an injury bug to both Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray. Jones came into camp after signing a one-year deal and he looks to have made a statement that he still belongs in the league.

Both Woll and Jones have made a case to stay in the NHL. While it’s a tough choice to make, the answer might be easier and can come sooner rather than later.

Woll’s Experience and Confidence

There isn’t any doubt that if Woll does hit the waiver wire, he’s definitely going to be claimed right away as teams would line up instantly. He has a lot of upside and potential and has challenged an NHL goaltender for a spot before. He’s doing that again right now.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

TSN’s Darren Dreger says that the Maple Leafs know that they’re likely to lose Woll if he does get put on waivers, which makes him the ideal candidate for him to stick in the NHL and get more opportunities as the team’s backup. That alone should give Woll the confidence as he has continued to take big steps with his development.

Woll is younger (25) and has a lot more potential over Jones (33) and although Jones has the NHL experience, Woll has shown that he’s capable of stepping up with the opportunities and challenges he has faced in the NHL. He has a .927 even strength SV% in his 20 games of NHL experience. While Jones would be a strong veteran name to have, this is one instance where the Maple Leafs have to value their pipeline over the veteran given how Jones has had a mixed record and his numbers haven’t been strong as of late. It’s better to go with the player who can give you more of a chance to win and Woll will be that player.

Related: Maple Leafs Best Case Scenario: Losing Martin Jones To Waivers

Woll’s ability to track the puck well and rebound control makes him a goaltender that can have a lot of success in the future. It’s been a long road for him as he’s had his ups and downs and even though it’s a small sample size, he has looked great and has handled the pressure well. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving even has the confidence in Woll that he can hold onto a spot.

Jones’ Small Sample May Not be Enough

Jones also has a small sample with the Maple Leafs. While his stint to this point has been short, he has looked strong in the preseason games that he has played in. His play has made things more interesting when it comes to the Maple Leafs’ decision to make a roster move and get within the salary cap.

Martin Jones, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In two of the three games he has appeared in the preseason, he has a save percentage of .940 or higher. While that may be a good sign, when looking at a bigger sample, he hasn’t fared well since the 2017-18 season when he was with the San Jose Sharks. He had a .915 SV% that season and since then the results haven’t been great.

Season EV SV% Quality Start% Goals Saved Above Average 2018-19 .895 .435 -22.9 2019-20 .891 .385 -15.0 2020-21 .904 .441 -11.7 2021-22 .905 .455 -7.9 2022-23 .894 .476 -21.4

As you can see, Jones’ numbers aren’t that appealing. He has had an EV SV% of .900 or lower in three of his last five seasons. What’s staggering is his numbers last season as he was on a Seattle Kraken team that surprised everyone and made a strong playoff run. His goals saved above average was his second worst despite being on a good team that took a major step forward. He has played well in the preseason, but it’s something to take with a grain of salt as it may not be a major worry if they do lose him.

There’s definitely more risk losing Woll to waivers than Jones at this point. Losing him to waivers would be a bigger blow given how he can be more consistent, whereas Jones is now fighting to just maintain a roster spot. His numbers have been very inconsistent and Woll has shown some consistency and promise with his game in that regard. He was able to play in high-pressure situations in the regular season and playoffs when Samsonov went down with an injury in the second round.

Related: 5 Maple Leafs Preseason Standouts… So Far

The Maple Leafs could lose Jones for nothing on waivers as a team would definitely scoop him up if they’re thin in net. The most obvious choice would be the Tampa Bay Lightning after Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss the start of the first few months of the season recovering from back surgery. It would be a good option if the Maple Leafs were able to try and work a deal with them as the Lightning aren’t guaranteed to get Jones if he does go on waivers.

There’s also the possibility that Jones could clear waivers and he would report to the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League, keeping that depth strong. It’s better to take that risk than possibly losing Woll. It really isn’t worth it to protect Jones just for the success he had in the preseason as he hasn’t played well over the last five seasons.

Woll is the Right Choice

In the end, it’s better to go with the potential that Woll has over Jones to be the one to stay with the team come opening night. It makes sense to favour a younger goaltender in Woll over a veteran goaltender in Jones that has had a mixed bag of results throughout his career.

Latest News & Highlight

The Maple Leafs drafted Woll because of his potential and developed him so that he can provide a steady presence in goal for the team. That time has come now. To put him on waivers, lose him and have him succeed elsewhere would be a very crucial mistake. While it’s a difficult choice, keeping Woll is the right one.

Statistics from Hockey Reference.