5 Maple Leafs Preseason Standouts… So Far 

With hockey finally back, the preseason is underway and the start of the regular season is inching closer. While it may not seem like much matters in these games, it does matter to the players looking to make an impression and earn a roster spot.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are no different from every other team as they have their own internal competition going on. From up front with the forwards, to the crease, players are making an impact and a name for themselves with each game. It’s been a very competitive and energetic camp as you notice that specific players are standing out among the rest.

With the days to the start of the regular season winding down, there are plenty of players who have made their case not just for the roster this season, but also the future going forward. Here are five standouts for the Maple Leafs so far.

Conor Timmins

It’s a shame that his preseason was derailed by a lower body injury that’ll force him to miss some time, but it’s noteworthy to highlight what Conor Timmins has done to try and earn a roster spot on the Maple Leafs defense.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Timmins has been a consistent offensive presence on the backend with his transitional play, breakout passing and offensive production. In three games, he has tallied six points– including a four-point game against the Buffalo Sabres– and looked to have emerged as a potential everyday defenseman before he sustained his injury. It’s a major blow to Timmins as he has impressed in every game that he has played in. He’s an option that could be used on the right side with his shot and quick decision making with the puck. Now that he’s out– along with John Klingberg who is day-to-day– the Maple Leafs are once again thin on the right side.

When Timmins gets back to health, it’s clear that he should use his play as motivation that he can be an everyday and impactful defenseman for this team.

Matthew Knies

There’s a reason why Matthew Knies is the Maple Leafs top prospect and ready for the pro level. He showcased it at the prospect tournament in Traverse City, Michigan and after an impressive postseason where he had four points in seven games. He continued where he left off being an unstoppable force in the preseason with two goals and three assists in five games.

Very Knies 😏 pic.twitter.com/DiSVeUWF5J — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 30, 2023

Knies’ power forward-like game, combined his long and smooth skating stride and excellent puck protection skills has been on display consistently every shift and in every situation. Whether it’s five-on-five or on the penalty kill, he’s displaying the work ethic and plays at a fast pace that catches opponents off guard to create scoring chances. He’s always on the attack, coming out on top of puck battles along the boards and forcing turnovers. He scored twice in the games versus the Montreal Canadiens and had an unbelievable assist that led to Sam Lafferty’s short-handed goal against the Buffalo Sabres.

Every time Knies is on the ice, he’s making something happen. He’s eyeing for a spot in the top-six and it looks like he has solidified it as a result of his strong play in the preseason.

Fraser Minten

While it’s very likely that Fraser Minten is going back to Kamloops Blazers, he definitely made the most of his ice time.

Like Knies, Minten was a consistent factor in regards to his strength, IQ and positioning. He wasn’t afraid to get in on the attack and establish a forecheck and was constantly disrupting plays every chance he got. He made his presence felt on the stat sheet with his production and offensive impact as he currently has a 56.52 Corsi for percentage at 5-on-5 when he’s on the ice. His playmaking was on display setting up Knies on both of his goals against the Canadiens and scored a goal himself. He was just as noticeable and just as impactful.

Even though he’ll be heading back to the Kamloops Blazers this season, Minten has made his presence felt and could be in contention for a roster spot sooner than later. This is a great sign of his progression as a prospect.

Easton Cowan

From questionable selection to standout performer, Easton Cowan is quickly becoming a fan favourite. His high-end pace of play and consistency on both sides of the puck shows the potential that he has and what Maple Leafs scouts loved about him.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cowan scored in his first game, but it was the impact that he had with his speed, hockey sense and positioning. From that point on he was buzzing in all three zones, converging on and pressuring puck carriers and utilizing an active stick to break plays up. The energy that he brought from shift to shift caught the attention of everyone, including head coach Sheldon Keefe. To make that big of an impression with little pro experience is a good sign that he’s on the right path.

While he’ll go back to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, Cowan made a lasting impression for the future.

Noah Gregor

Invited to camp on a professional tryout, Noah Gregor was coming in fighting to make a name for himself. So far, he has shown that he can still be an impactful, energetic player in the bottom-six.

Noah Gregor, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gregor’s speed is a welcoming addition to the teams’ fourth line, still adding that intensity on the forecheck and physical aspect to his game. While his goal scoring has been inconsistent in the past, he has been known to get pucks on net, scoring in the Maple Leafs’ recent 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens. He’s also created some great plays, leading to goals as a result of his speed and ability to be aggressive along the boards and regain possession. The fact that he’s having a positive impact is a good sign that he could be getting close to a contract.

Even if Gregor isn’t finding the back of the net, he’s creating chances consistently and that’s what is setting himself a part from everyone else battling to make the team.

Honourable Mentions

Martin Jones

Martin Jones hasn’t put up the best numbers since 2017-18, having a save percentage of .900 or lower the last five seasons. When the Maple Leafs signed him, he provided some reassurance in goal given the injuries and depth they have previously faced. He has looked sharp in the preseason, having a SV% of .940 or higher in two of the three games he has played in. In theory, he would be a strong backup goaltender to Ilya Samsonov, however, there’s the chance that he gets put on waivers and would most likely get claimed. Could he survive the waiver wire? It’s unlikely as there’s a team willing to pick him up.

Nick Robertson

Even though he hasn’t produced as much, Robertson’s energy and speed has been a noticeable factor. It took a while for him to convert on his opportunities as he scored a nice goal against the Canadiens, but he has had a lot of good looks on net with his shot and finding the open ice. His health has been the main issue since turning pro, but if he’s able to stay healthy, he could be an important part for this team as a middle-six player. This is his chance to still prove his worth.

Comin' in HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cj0Vylt9n9 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 1, 2023

Who has stood out to you so far in preseason? Have your say in the comment section.

