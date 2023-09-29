Maple Leafs’ Robertson Looking to Put Injury Woes Behind Him

When you’re a promising young prospect that has played well at every level, you think that everything might be well on the path to the NHL. However, that path isn’t easy as there could be a number of factors that get in the way, especially injuries. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has all the promise and potential, just a lot of bad luck when it comes to his health.

He dealt with a knee injury during the shortened COVID-19 season, a fractured fibula in 2021-22 and last season– when things seemed to be going his way– he suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss 6 months. Needless to say, it’s not that Robertson doesn’t have the skill to be an everyday NHLer, but he has had the worst luck to stay healthy.

With Robertson being healthy and playing meaningful minutes in the preseason, it looks as if he’s looking to turn the page and continue to battle in the lineup every day. While there’s some question about his upside, that isn’t bothering him as he’s continuing to show his value to help this team succeed. (from ‘Why Nick Robertson still believes he has a future with the Maple Leafs’, The AthleticNHL – 9/23/23).

Maintained Positivity

With everything he has endured over the last three seasons, Robertson hasn’t changed his mind set or outlook. In an interview with TSN’s Mark Masters in August, Robertson has done everything he can to get healthy and make it a point to come back better than ever. He mentioned that it was frustrating for him dealing with another major setback, but is now ready for a “fresh start” after suffering another devastating injury that has held him back in his development.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

It’s tough to find a player that plays with the same amount of skill, drive and work ethic that Robertson possesses. Since his injury, he has continued to work his way back and get stronger each day. He also mentions that he has watched a lot of videos with coaches in order to better himself as a player and he is very content with how things have progressed. Even though he wasn’t able to play, he was still putting in the work off the ice, showing his determination.

Robertson knows that he plays with a quick pace and he said that he might need to slow it down in certain situations to avoid another major injury. He knows this season is a big one coming up and staying healthy is going to be a big part of that. Even his older brother Jason has attributed that his injury history has been devastating, but he also adds that he’s in “the best shape”.

That alone is a good sign that Robertson could be trending upward and finally get to stay healthy while showcasing his strengths. So far in the preseason, he looks like he’s on the right track as he’s having a big impact.

Still Dangerous as Ever

Heading into this season, there was some doubt in regards to Robertson cracking the roster as a result of his injuries. With the emergence of Matthew Knies, plus the addition of Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi, his spot as a potential-six or even top-nine forward came into question as well. Which is why this was going to be a critical year for Robertson. Considering that there is a log jam for Robertson on the left side, there’s still the possibility that he could be dealt.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It still seems too early to give up on someone with the talent and shot that Robertson has. He’s only 22 after all. In the preseason, he has been very dynamic with and without the puck. While he hasn’t registered a point in the games that he has played, he’s having a strong impact offensively with his underlying numbers. It’s a small sample, but at five-on-five, Robertson has a 57.69 Corsi For percentage and has the third best expected goals for percentage of 55.70.

When you see him play, Robertson appears back to form as he was last season. He’s just as explosive and hardnosed as ever. You notice that puck-hounding mentality and his shot– despite not finding the back of the net– is still powerful and accurate. He’s quick on pressuring the opposition, he’s constantly getting involved in battles along the boards and the tenacious side when forcing his way to the middle of the ice.

Even, if Robertson isn’t going to be an everyday top-six, having his energy, speed and shot is still an essential asset to have in this lineup as he can still be a lethal third line goal scorer. He was seen on a line with Domi and William Nylander. Seeing the chemistry that Domi and Nylander are already having, adding Robertson to the equation could make them a formidable opponent. That line alone will have the explosive speed, skill and drive that could succeed.

Robertson Won’t Go Down Easily

If there’s one thing to take from Robertson’s injury history is that he won’t go down easily. Whatever hurdle he seems to face, he always comes back more motivated than ever before. However, he knows what’s at stake this time around and he’ll do whatever he can to stick with the team and play a full season.

This is definitely a season for Robertson to bounce back and prove himself. If he stays healthy, look out, because he will be on a mission.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.