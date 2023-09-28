3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Win Over Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs started their preseason off this week with back-to-back close losses to the Ottawa Senators. Although the games are far less circumstantial right now, the Maple Leafs headed into Wednesday’s contest with the hope of securing their first preseason win of the season. They did just that, defeating the Buffalo Sabres by a 5-2 final score. Overall, it was a strong effort from the Maple Leafs, and let’s go over three main takeaways from the matchup now.

Conor Timmins, Have Yourself a Night

The Maple Leafs first star of the night was defenceman Conor Timmins. The right-shot defenceman dominated the contest offensively, posting two goals and four points. For a player who is trying to squeak his way into the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster, this certainly was the kind of game he needed.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Timmins, 25, has an uphill battle to being a regular in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. On paper, their right side consists of T.J. Brodie, John Klingberg (if healthy), and Timothy Liljegren. However, if he continues to put up excellent multi-point nights during the remainder of the preseason, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe may need to find a way to utilize him more moving forward.

Timmins displayed last season that he can be a difference-maker when utilized, as he had two goals and 14 points in 27 games played. Clearly, the St. Catharines native has good upside, and his spectacular play last night, even if it’s just the preseason, only displays this more.

Noah Gregor Hungry for a Contract

During the summer, the Maple Leafs signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. At the time, it made sense, as it was clear that the Maple Leafs could use more options for their bottom six. This is now even more of the case with Dylan Gambrell out indefinitely due to a concussion. So far, Gregor has been quite good at training camp, and this continued in last night’s game against the Sabres.

Noah Gregor, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gregor, 25, may not have gotten on the scoresheet, but he led all Maple Leafs players in shots with seven. Max Domi came in second with only four shots. It’s clear that Gregor’s quick speed and tenacious style of play are allowing him to generate chances. This, in turn, should only increase his odds of landing a deal from the Maple Leafs for the 2023-24 season.

Ultimately, it was hard to not be impressed with Gregor’s work ethic against the Sabres. The same can be said for all that he is doing at training camp. If he continues to stand out like this, it is only a matter of time before the Beaumont native starts getting the offensive results he deserves.

Klingberg Leaves Game Early

Overall, the Maple Leafs’ win had plenty of positives, but there was one notable negative – Klingberg left the contest early after suffering an unspecified injury. Following the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe noted that having Klingberg leave the game early was a precautionary move. He also said that Klingberg will be evaluated today to learn more about the extent of his injury.

Klingberg, 31, was one of the Maple Leafs’ most notable free-agent additions this offseason. He is expected to be a major part of their roster but especially on their power play. Due to this, the Maple Leafs will be hoping that Klingberg’s injury is not a serious one and that he will be good to go for the start of the season.

Alas, it was a strong game for the Maple Leafs, and they will be looking to build off it for the remaining preseason tilts they have. Other players who stepped up during the game include Max Domi, Matthew Knies, Sam Lafferty, and Kyle Clifford.