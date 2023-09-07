Maple Leafs’ Gregor Could be Underrated Addition With PTO

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for training camp to start the 2023-24 season, they still aren’t done making moves. The most recent one is adding former San Jose Sharks centre Noah Gregor to a professional tryout contract just weeks ahead of when everything kicks off.

Although this isn’t a ground-breaking move as it’s a on a tryout basis, it’s definitely a move that could pay off and make the Maple Leafs even more deep with their bottom-six depth. Gregor is 25 years old and has four seasons under his belt– all with the Sharks. The Maple Leafs added Zach Aston- Reese last year on a PTO and had some highs and lows throughout the season. Could Gregor bring more consistency as a late addition to the team?

There is always a lot of competition for players battling for spots and it always makes things more interesting when players on a PTO enter the equation. Given the names the Maple Leafs have added this offseason, it’s quite possible that Gregor could succeed as he brings the same mentality and mindset.

Gregor Fits New Description For Team

The addition of Gregor definitely fits the mold of how the Maple Leafs want to play for the upcoming season. He can make his presence felt when he’s on the ice by being tough, physical and impactful in every zone on the ice.

Noah Gregor, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He had a career best 23 points in 2021-22 and while he had a career best 10 goals in 2022-23, including a hat trick against the Arizona Coyotes, he didn’t quite have the success as he fell short of matching the previous seasons totals. Although, 16 of his 17 points in 2022-23 were at five-on-five and his individual scoring chances for (122) and individual high danger chances for (54) had him sixth overall on the Sharks. Those results are decent for a player averaging 12:58 of ice per game. While you can say the Sharks weren’t great overall, he still has some upside as he can be an underrated offensive producer.

While Gregor is further down on the depth chart, he can be a decent secondary scorer in the bottom-six and make an impact at 5-on-5. He has great intensity on the attack, has the ability to get behind defenders quickly and has an underrated shot. He excels at reading the situation in order to make himself available for a scoring chance or attack the net for a second opportunity. He isn’t afraid to shoot the puck when he has the chance. He had 156 shots on goal in 2021-22 and another 119 last season. Even though he may not find the back of the net often, his shot and release can be dangerous and deceptive.

Without the puck, Gregor is just as impactful in trying to regain possession and make life difficult for opponents. He had 97 hits last season, showing that he can bring a physical presence, but he does a great job to force turnovers. Gregor had 25 takeaways and only 10 giveaways last season, which shows his ability to be smart with the puck and make minimal mistakes. Among Sharks players with a minimum of 30 games played, only Luke Kunin had fewer giveaways (six) than Gregor.

Considering the Sharks weren’t that strong last season, if Gregor can find another gear and that consistency on a team that’s poised for a strong season, then he could be a great addition. Even at the World Hockey Championship in 2022, he played in a depth role for Canada and is continuing to carve that same role at the NHL level. The combination of his energy, speed and impact in all areas of the ice is what the Maple Leafs need.

Gregor Adds to Centre Depth

Not only could Gregor make this bottom-six more competitive overall, it also adds another strong piece up the middle of the ice.

Noah Gregor, San Jose Sharks

While it looks as if David Kampf is going to be the third line centre for the upcoming season, that fourth line centre spot is definitely up for grabs. Gregor is definitely going to be in contention for that spot along with Dylan Gambrell– who the Maple Leafs signed back in July– and even a youngster like Pontus Holmberg could fight for a spot after he impressed in his stint last season.

If Gregor were to win the fourth and final spot, it could bring great balance and a different role as the fourth line centre. Kampf is more of a defensive specialist, whereas Gregor has more speed and energy to his game where he can be more impactful at times than Kampf. It’s possible that he could move up in the lineup if he performs well. He can definitely play with other high energy players like Max Domi or even Calle Jarnkrok.

At the moment, he is on the outside looking in. If he earns a roster spot, it could very well motivate him to continue to keep his role throughout the season. Gregor has excelled in the past, be it internationally or in the NHL. He has shown that he can play an important role no matter where he has been. He now has an opportunity to take a big step on a team higher up in the standings.

