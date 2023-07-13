Maple Leafs Prospects Competing for NHL Spots in 2023-24

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster has seen many changes this summer. They have had several subtractions to their group, but they also brought in multiple additions in response to this. However, even with this being the case, they have some prospects who will be competing for NHL spots for the 2023-24 season. Let’s go over them now.

Nick Abruzzeze

One prospect who should get some consideration for an NHL spot this upcoming season is Nick Abruzzeze. The New York native just completed his first full professional season, posting 16 goals and 48 points in 69 games played with the Toronto Marlies. He also appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs, where he had two assists.

Nick Abruzzese, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ current group, there are spots in their bottom six up for grabs. If Abruzzeze has a strong camp, perhaps he could be a dark horse candidate for a fourth-line spot. The 2019 fourth-round pick has the tools to be a bottom-six NHL forward, so let’s see if this is the year where that comes to fruition.

Pontus Holmberg

Pontus Holmberg is another player to pay close attention to during training camp. The 24-year-old turned out to be a pleasant surprise for the Maple Leafs this past season, so there is no question that he will be considered for an NHL spot. In 37 games played with the Maple Leafs, he posted five goals and 13 points. With numbers like these, he showed that he can be effective at the NHL level when called upon.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Holmberg should be in the running to receive bottom-six minutes with the Maple Leafs this October. This is especially so when noting that he can play down the middle and on the wing. With that, his defensive play has been praised, so this will make him a candidate for penalty-kill time.

Nicholas Robertson

Nicholas Robertson will be aiming to have a big training camp this year. The 21-year-old is viewed as having a lot of potential, but serious injury trouble has, unfortunately, slowed down his development. This past season was particularly frustrating for the 2019 second-round pick, as he spent the majority of the year out of action. In 15 games with the Maple Leafs, he had two goals and five points. In the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Marlies, he posted two points in two games.

Robertson has shown that he can be effective when utilized by the Maple Leafs, but his injury trouble has forced him to miss significant time over the last handful of years. If he does not suffer any setbacks with his recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery, expect him to be among the players considered for an NHL spot. The skill is there.

Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies is the Maple Leafs’ top prospect, and he displayed this postseason that he has the tools to be a very effective NHL player. During his seven playoff games with the Maple Leafs, the 20-year-old had one goal, four points, and a plus-3 rating. He will now be aiming to build off of that with the Maple Leafs next season. However, he will of course need to make the roster first.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

A lot would need to go wrong for Knies to not make the Maple Leafs’ roster this fall. When looking at their group, he is a clear option to play on their third line, likely forming a trio with David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok. With that, Knies’ strong net-front presence ability should allow him to receive plenty of power-play time. Lastly, his physical style of play mixed with his overall skill is something that will only help increase his chances of earning a full-time spot with the club.

Honorable Mentions

Topi Niemela is another prospect to pay attention to. The 21-year-old is viewed as having a lot of upside, but when looking at the Maple Leafs’ depth on the right side, the youngster is likely to start the year in the AHL. In six regular-season games with the Marlies, he had one goal and one assist. He also posted five points in seven postseason games.

Bobby McMann is another honorable mention, as he could be a dark horse candidate for a bottom-six spot. However, at 27 years old, the gritty forward is past the prospect label. In 30 games last season with the Marlies, he had impressive 21 goals to go along with 29 points. He also had an assist in 10 games with the Maple Leafs.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Joseph Woll, 25, is also likely to be the team’s backup, as Matt Murray is not expected back. In seven regular-season appearances for the Maple Leafs last season, the former had a 6-1-0 record, a 2.16 goals-against average (GAA), and a .932 save percentage (SV%). He also sported a .915 SV% in four playoff games.

Alas, we will need to wait and see what the Maple Leafs’ roster ends up being at the start of the season. Don’t be surprised if some of these prospects end up making the team.