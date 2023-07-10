3 Maple Leafs Breakout Candidates for the 2023-24 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have big expectations heading into the 2023-24 season. They made some big additions to their group, signing Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, John Klingberg, and Ryan Reaves. However, they have the potential to be even better if some of their players end up having breakout campaigns. There are three players who stand out as prime breakout candidates from the Maple Leafs, so let’s discuss them now.

Timothy Liljegren

Timothy Liljegren is a player to pay very close attention to this year. The 2017 first-round pick has shown promise over his short career, and this past season was another step in the right direction. In 67 games played, the 24-year-old posted six goals, 18 points, and a plus-24 rating. Overall, it was a solid year for him, but in 2023-24, he will be looking to take that next step and emerge as a legitimate top-four defenseman.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ current roster, there is a chance that Liljegren could land himself second-pairing minutes. He will need to impress at camp, of course, but there is a potential opening there with the departures of Luke Schenn and Justin Holl. If Liljegren can reach his full potential and earn himself a top-four role in the process this upcoming season, it would make the Maple Leafs even deeper.

Pontus Holmberg

Pontus Holmberg was a nice surprise for the Maple Leafs this past season. The 24-year-old was effective when called upon by the NHL club, posting five goals and 13 points in 37 games played. He showed that he can produce a bit offensively, and now he will be aiming to take that next step and become a full-time NHL player during the 2023-24 season.

The Maple Leafs lost several players from their bottom six this offseason, and Holmberg could land himself a spot on their fourth line if he impresses at camp. This is especially so when noting that he can play both center and the wing. Due to his promising showing last season, I would not be surprised if Holmberg improves noticeably this upcoming season and earns himself an NHL job in the process.

Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies is the Maple Leafs’ top prospect, and he is a clear breakout candidate heading into next season. After a very impressive collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, Knies joined the Maple Leafs for the final portion of last season. Overall, he left a good impression with the NHL club, and this was especially the case during the postseason. Appearing in seven postseason games, the 6-foot-2 winger had one goal, four points, and a plus-3 rating. Now, he will be aiming to build off of that during his first full professional season.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ current roster, Knies should be in the running to receive time in their middle six. On paper, he looks like the perfect replacement for Michael Bunting, as he is not only skilled but also plays a very physical game. When noting that he is viewed as a potential top-six winger in the making, I expect him to make a notable impact for the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 season. This is especially so if he sees time on the club’s power play and can make a difference with his net-front presence ability.

Nicholas Robertson is also a player who we should keep an eye on next season. The 21-year-old has the potential to become an impactful NHL player, but injuries have stunted his development a bit. In 15 games last season for the Maple Leafs, the 2019 second-round pick had two goals and three assists.

Alas, we will need to wait and see if these breakout candidates can have big years for the Maple Leafs in 2023-24. If so, Toronto should be an even bigger threat in the very competitive Eastern Conference.