Senators Sign Jake Sanderson to 8-Year Deal

The Ottawa Senators announced late Wednesday night that they have extended defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $8.05 million. After just 77 NHL games, he has earned this massive extension that will kick in ahead of the 2024-25 season.

In his rookie season, Sanderson posted four goals and 32 points and showed he is a very sound two-way defenseman. His offensive output was strong, especially given the fact that he was a rookie and only playing second-unit powerplay time. His defense is where he really proved his worth on the Senators’ blue line as he was given regular shut-down and penalty-killing duties.

Sanderson is the latest youthful Senator to get locked up as he joins Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot in extending long-term.

Sanderson Can Take Over Senators’ Defense

The Senators’ defensive group has become a very strong six-man unit very quickly, and Sanderson has the opportunity to take over the number one role on this team sooner rather than later. While the rise of the salary cap could be a major factor, it is worth noting that the AAV comes in just $50,000 more than Chabot, who has been the go-to guy for a number of years now. Sanderson’s immediate impact in stabilizing the defensive group was noticed immediately as his smooth skating, smart defending and capabilities of moving the puck were utilized on both special teams and at even strength.

Pierre Dorion stated in the media release from the team, “He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL for years to come. We’re very pleased to have another significant member of our core group of players under long-term contract.”

Praise that high for such a young player isn’t thrown around in the NHL every day. After earning a spot on the All-Rookie team, sixth place in Calder Trophy voting and even a lone third-place Lady Byng vote, the league took notice of how good Sanderson was in his first season.

While Chabot’s play last season has been criticized, rightfully or not, he is still a very important piece to this team. Having someone like Sanderson come in and give this much of a push for the top defender role is important to both of them. Having internal competition with respect for each other’s role on the team is crucial. This extension by no means takes away from Chabot’s duties to the club, but it does show how highly regarded Sanderson has become in the Senators organization.

Sanderson Extension Extends Window of Contention

As mentioned, the Senators have a lot of players locked up long-term. With Shane Pinto the only key part of the rebuild without at least four years under contract heading into this season, the Senators’ window of contention is wide open. They still need to take that first step and make the playoffs, but the next eight years look very bright in Ottawa.

Having such a strong two-way defenseman to help lead the back end is important. Sanderson’s offensive game might not reach the likes of Chabot, but the balance between the two will be extremely valuable to the team and their potential success. The rebuild the Senators have endured has been a lot longer than anticipated, and Stanley Cup hopes shouldn’t be banked on quite yet, but the team is moving in the right direction. The development of the high-end draft picks has been key in building the team they have now.

At the tail end of the season when Chabot and Jakob Chychrun suffered injuries and missed time, Sanderson was on the top unit for every situation and ran with that opportunity. He averaged 21:55 per game, including 2:29 on the power play and 3:16 shorthanded. His shorthanded ice time ranked fifth in the NHL among all skaters. Head coach DJ Smith quickly developed trust in him which was a big reason for the Senators’ success with their special teams.