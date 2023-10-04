Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Ryan Ellis

Welcome to the Nashville Predators‘ All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 9—Ryan Ellis.

Ellis’ Career With The Predators

Drafted 11th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Ellis spent two seasons in juniors before making his NHL debut. During the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, he would split time between the Predators and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. Finally, during the 2013-14 season, Ellis became a full-time NHLer. He scored 27 points in 80 games in his first full season, flashing his two-way ability and slick playmaking skills.

Ellis became reliable for 30-plus points as he entered his prime. He scored a career-high of 16 goals in the 2016-17, the same season where he helped the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final. Ellis reached the 30-assist mark two times in his career, 20 assists six times, and finished with a double-digit goal count twice, both occurring in back-to-back seasons—2015-16 and 2016-17.

Like the pairing of Shea Weber and Dan Hamhuis before he was a full-time NHLer, the Predators’ pairing of Ellis and Josi quickly became one of the best in the NHL. Their offensive ability and two-way game exceptionally complimented each other. The duo were a force on either end of the ice. Ellis’ best season statistically came in 18-19, when he and Josi were glued together. He scored seven goals and 41 points in 82 games.

Although he dealt with many injuries during his 13 seasons as part of the organization, Ellis was a dynamic defenseman capable of commanding the ice when healthy. In the Predators record book, Ellis is 23rd in goals (75), 11th in games played (562), 10th in assists (195), and ninth in points (270).

Ellis Brings His Best In The Playoffs

Ellis is a playoff performer through and through. During the Predators 2017 Stanley Cup Final run, he was tied for third in team scoring (13) and overall scoring among all defenders in the postseason. He constantly took on the brunt of defensive tasks, starting 15.8% of his shifts in the defensive zone, the ninth most for defensemen in the 2017 NHL Postseason and second on the Predators, falling 0.01 percent behind Josi. He blocked 51 shots, had 13 takeaways, and was an overall defensive anchor. Without him, offensively and especially defensively, the Predators won’t sniff the Stanley Cup Final.

Ellis brought his A-game every time the playoffs rolled around. He wasn’t the most physical defenseman, although he put up his fair share of hits. Still, his offensive production, paired with a stout defensive game, made him insufferable to play against, which is arguably the best compliment one could give to a defenseman. Among all Predators players, Ellis is fourth all-time in playoff points (38), fifth in games played (74), and tied for first in assists (31).

Predators Trade Ellis

The Predators sent Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers in the summer of 2021 for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. The Predators quickly flipped Patrick to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Cody Glass. While with the Flyers, Ellis has missed nearly two full seasons due to injury. He’s only suited up for four games for the Flyers, all of which came in 2021-22, where he notched five points. His injury, a torn psoas muscle in his back, is career-threatening. While he hasn’t officially retired, he has likely already played his last NHL game.

Ellis was a force of nature on the Predators’ blue line. Reliable for 30-plus points annually, he became a staple on the backend and emerged as a premier defenseman once paired with Josi. Ellis was one of the four elite defensemen that made up the Predators’ backend, along with Josi, Ekholm, and either Subban or Weber, depending on the season. While his potential career-ending injury is a tragic way to end his playing days, when healthy, he elevated defense corps and helped the Predators reach new heights in the 2017 NHL Playoffs.

