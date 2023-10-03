Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Ryan Suter

Welcome to the Nashville Predators‘ All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 10—Ryan Suter.

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

The Predators Select Ryan Suter

The Predators selected Suter seventh overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Touted for his hockey smarts, passing ability, and defensive nature, the 6-foot-1 Madison, Wisconsin native brought a lot of hype with him to Nashville. It took two years for Suter to break into the NHL, but once he made it, he was a mainstay on the Predators blue line for years.

In his rookie season, Suter scored 16 points in 71 games. He played over 17 minutes a night, immediately stepping into a significant role on the Predators’ defense corps. As the years went on, he’d live up to the expectations of being a seventh-overall pick, becoming an All-Star, multi-40-point player, and was the perfect second-option on a playoff-caliber team.

Suter’s Predators Career

Suter’s seven-season run with the Predators saw him get better and better as each year went by. Following his rookie season, Suter scored eight goals and 24 points in 82 games. The eight goals are the highest total he’d reach as a member of the organization. As his development progressed, he emerged as one of the best offensive weapons on the Predators’ backend. In his final four seasons with the time, he became a consistent 40-point threat, reached 46 points in the 2011-12 season, and represented the Predators in the 2012 All-Star game along with teammate Shea Weber. While not a pure offensive defenseman, Suter possessed a good scoring touch and played massive minutes.

Often sharing the blue line with captain Shea Weber, the duo became one of the best one-two defensive punches in the NHL. The two had fantastic chemistry together. Their offensive skills blended nicely while each brought the rugged, hard-hitting nature teams look for in d-men. Suter’s time on ice was sky-high in his last four seasons with the Predators. He peaked with the organization in the 2011-12 season, having a time-on-ice average of 26:30 per game. In those four seasons, his lowest time on ice average was 23:58, coming in 2009-10.

The Predators made the playoffs five times during Suter’s tenure. His best outing came in the 2011 NHL Postseason. He scored six points and 12 games, playing a monumental role in the franchise finally getting over their round-one hurdle. Suter left the Predators in free agency following the 2011-12 season, leaving a sour taste in management and fans’ mouths.

In the Predators record book, Suter is 42nd in goals (38), tied for 16th in points (238), 12th in games played (542), and 9th in assists (200).

Suter Leaves in Free Agency

After his four-year, $14 million contract expired following the 2011-12 season, Suter opted to test free agency. Fielding offers from multiple teams, including the Predators, Suter took time before deciding. Finally, on July 4, 2012, he signed a staggering 13-year, $98 million contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Ryan Suter, formerly of the Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zach Parise and Suter signed matching deals on July 4, 2012, taking their talents and friendship to the Wild. Suter’s departure was shocking for the Predators but also left a hole in their lineup. Shea Weber was often paired with the Suter. With him leaving in free agency, the Predators had to find someone else to pair with Weber. Of course, Predators fans didn’t take lightly to him leaving. Boo’s hailed down when he returned to Bridgestone Arena and persisted for many seasons. Now, over a decade removed, it’s clear he is one of the best players to play for the franchise, even if their relationship ended tensely.

Suter met the Predators’ expectations of him as a top-ten pick. As he entered his prime, Suter played well over 20 minutes a night, provided consistent offense, and brought immaculate, shutdown defense. Even though his departure may still leave a sour taste in some fans’ mouths, it’s important to recognize how he helped transform the Predators’ defense and was the perfect partner for Weber.