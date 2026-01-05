Maple Leafs Injury Report: Nylander, Tanev & More

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been bitten by the injury bug yet again. Unfortunately, this has been going on all season and has played a big part in the team not being able to build chemistry at the beginning of the year.

This past weekend, they got even more news on the injury front, and things don’t look good at all. They will have to adjust again and battle through the adversity while also trying to stay in the race for a playoff spot. It’ll be extremely tough and is going to be the biggest challenge of the season for the group.

Maple Leafs Injury Report

Today, Maple Leafs reporter Anna Dua of TSN announced more injury updates. It looks like they are going to be without a few players for quite some time. Here are the updates:

Jake McCabe (lower body) left Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders with an injury. He is going to be out a week but could return sooner.

Brandon Carlo (foot) had an ankle infection after surgery but has since skated and could be back in the lineup as early as tomorrow against the Panthers.

Brandon Carlo, Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Chris Tanev’s season looks to be done. He is going to meet with surgeons this week about a possible surgery on his groin. This goes along with the report from David Pagnotta that suggests his season is over.

Dakota Joshua suffered a tough injury against the Detroit Red Wings last week. He had a lacerated kidney and stayed in Detroit to have it repaired. He has since returned home to Toronto but will be out long term.

Lastly, William Nylander was placed on injured reserve (IR) today, retroactive to Dec. 27. He is listed as day to day with a lower body injury.

As mentioned above, it is going to be hard to navigate, but if they can overcome the injury adversity and continue to collect points, it will set them up for a shot at the playoffs whenever everyone, potentially aside from Tanev, is healthy.