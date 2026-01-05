Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Senators – 01/05/26

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (24-15-4) at SENATORS (20-15-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Elmer Soderblom
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Emmitt Finnie — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Nate Danielson, John Leonard
Injured: None
Status report
Soderblom could play after being a healthy scratch the past four games. He skated at first-line left wing in practice Sunday. … Danielson, a 21-year-old rookie forward, could be scratched after going without a point in 11 games since Dec. 13. … Leonard, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — David Perron
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Eller, a forward, participated in the Senators’ morning skate, joining the group for the first time since breaking his foot against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 11, but will miss an 11th straight game, Ottawa coach Travis Green said.
