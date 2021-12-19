Maple Leafs’ Trivia: Do You Know Your 2021-22 Team Leaders?

​​I don’t know about other Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans, but I love learning about the team I cover. In today’s post, I want to focus on the current Maple Leafs’ team leaders and some of their statistics on the season. See how many of these questions you can get right.

Related: Do You Know Your Maple Leafs’ Goalie Trivia?

I invite you to take this trivia quiz. If you care to, send me a trivia question and I’ll create another Maple Leafs’ quiz soon and will post your question and acknowledge who sent it.

Question #1: At this point in the 2021-22 season, who leads the Maple Leafs in total points?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Auston Matthews William Nylander

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Question #2: Thus far, which Maple Leafs’ player has the highest plus/minus on the team this season?

Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Jake Muzzin Alex Kerfoot

Question #3: You’ve probably guessed that Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs in game-winning-goals. He always does. However this season, he’s not alone as the leader. Which Maple Leafs’ player is tied with Matthews for the team lead in game-winning goals?

John Tavares Michael Bunting William Nylander Morgan Rielly

Related: The Bizarre Naming History of TD Garden

Question 4: Which NHL player is not in the Top Three in Power-Play goals for the NHL this season?

John Tavares Chris Kreider Leon Draisaitl Auston Matthews

John Tavares Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 6: Auston Matthews leads the team in goal-scoring. Which of the following two players are tied for second on the team.

John Tavares Michael Bunting Morgan Rielly William Nylander

Question 7: Moving to a goalie question. We know that both Jack Campbell and Joseph Woll have shutouts on the season. Woll has one shutout. How many shutouts has Campbell registered on the season?

Two Three Four

Question 8: Jack Campbell has had a great season thus far. He’s high on the NHL leaders in many goalie categories. In which category does he sit first and lead the NHL?

Goalie Wins Save percentage Goals-against average Shutouts

Question 9: The Maple Leafs have three players who are point-a-game players, averaging more than a point each game they play. Which of the following players is NOT a point-a-game player?

Mitch Marner Auston Matthews John Tavares William Nylander

Question 10: Which Maple Leafs’ player has registered the most blocked shots on the season?

Justin Holl Jake Muzzin Rasmus Sandin T.J. Brodie

Related: Top 5 Goaltenders of the 1960s

Your Answers: See How Many Questions You Answered Correctly

Question #1: At this point in the 2021-22 season, who leads the Maple Leafs in total points?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Auston Matthews William Nylander

The correct answer is Auston Matthews. He usually leads the team in goal scoring, but not in total points. That’s usually Mitch Marner. However, with Marner out, Matthews now has 33 points (on 20 goals and 13 assists). Matthews is sixth in NHL scoring. John Tavares has 32 points, and William Nylander is right behind with 31.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question #2: Thus far, which Maple Leafs’ player has the highest plus/minus on the team this season?

Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Jake Muzzin Alex Kerfoot

The correct answer is Alex Kerfoot with a plus-13. That ties him in 16th place in the NHL. Morgan Rielly is at plus-11, which ties him for 30th place.

Question #3: You’ve probably guessed that Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs in game-winning-goals. He always does. However this season, he’s not alone as the leader. Which Maple Leafs’ player is tied with Matthews for the team lead in game-winning goals?

John Tavares Michael Bunting William Nylander Morgan Rielly

The correct answer is William Nylander, who’s tied with Matthews with four game-winning goals. Right behind with three game-winning goals is Mitch Marner. Another surprise is that defenseman Morgan Rielly has two game-winning goals, which puts him fourth on the team.

Question 4: Which NHL player is not in the Top Three in Power-Play goals for the NHL this season?

John Tavares Chris Kreider Leon Draisaitl Auston Matthews

The correct answer is John Tavares. Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL with 13 power-play goals. New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider is second with 12. Matthews leads the Maple Leafs in power-play goals with eight. He’s followed by John Tavares and William Nylander, who have scored five power-play goals.

John Tavares Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Auston Matthews

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The correct answer is Morgan Rielly. I’m surprised that the Maple Leafs’ player with the most assists is a defenseman. Rielly has 22 assists on the team, which ties him for 10th in the NHL. The Maple Leafs forward with the most assists is John Tavares with 19, and William Nylander has 18.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Dec. 19

Question 6: Auston Matthews leads the team in goal-scoring. Which of the following two players are tied for second on the team. [Pick two]

John Tavares Michael Bunting Morgan Rielly William Nylander

The correct answers are John Tavares and William Nylander. Both have 13 goals each and are tied for 16th place in the NHL. No other Maple Leafs’ player ranks in the Top 50 scorers for the season.

Question 7: Moving back to a goalie question. We know that both Jack Campbell and Joseph Woll have shutouts on the season. Woll has one shutout. How many shutouts has Campbell registered in the season?

Two Three Four

The correct answer is three shutouts. Only Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames is ahead of him with five shutouts.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 8: Jack Campbell has had a great season thus far. He’s high on the NHL leaders in many goalie categories. In which category does he sit first and lead the NHL?

Goalie Wins Save percentage Goals-against average Shutouts

The correct answer is that Campbell leads the NHL in save percentage with a .937 average. Interestingly, he’s tied at the top of the list with the New York Rangers’ young goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Question 9: The Maple Leafs have three players who are point-a-game players, averaging more than a point each game they play. Which of the following players is NOT a point-a-game player?

Mitch Marner Auston Matthews John Tavares William Nylander

The correct answer is Mitch Marner. Although Marner was coming on when he was injured, he’s not a point-a-game player. Matthews has 33 points in 27 games; Tavares has 32 points in 29 games; and, Nylander has 31 points in 30 games. Marner is usually the team leader in this category.

Question 10: Which Maple Leafs’ player has registered the most blocked shots on the season?

Justin Holl Jake Muzzin Rasmus Sandin T.J. Brodie

The correct answer is Justin Holl, who has blocked 42 shots in his 24 games played. Morgan Rielly also has 32 blocked shots, which might surprise a few Maple Leafs’ fans who think he’s soft.

Your Answers: See How Many Questions You Answered Correctly

Add Up Your Total Points

Total: There were a possible 11 points in this trivia test (with question 6 asking for two names). If you scored more than 10 points, amazing! If you scored more than 7 points, give yourself a high-five. You know your 2020-21 Maple Leafs’ team leaders.

Related: Old Prof’s Maple Leafs Trivia: How Well Do You Know Team History?

Thanks for taking the Maple Leafs’ trivia test. Don’t forget. If you enjoy trivia and have a trivia question you’d like me to include, add it to the Conversation section below.