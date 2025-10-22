Maple Leafs Can Learn a Thing or Two from Blue Jays Postseason Run

For the first time since 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays are off to the World Series, eliminating the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 and the city is in pandemonium. Much like the Toronto Raptors in 2019, the Blue Jays have an entire nation and fan base behind them as they look for their third title.

Nobody expected them to be in this spot at the start of the season as expectations were low after a disappointing 2024 season. As the season went on and as the wins mounted, the hope and belief grew for this team. The excitement and passion grew within the city and country throughout the postseason. However, the same situation can’t be said about the Toronto Maple Leafs as they have struggled to find post season success, let alone a berth to a championship series.

Things were looking up last season as the Maple Leafs were up 2-0 on the Florida Panthers in the second round. However, the same issues that have plagued them in past postseasons was their downfall losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champions. As the Blue Jays gear up for the World Series, the Maple Leafs can learn a lot from them as they look to replicate their postseason success for once.

Maple Leafs’ Can Draw Motivation From Blue Jays

If there’s one thing that this deep playoff run the Blue Jays have created, it’s a sense of inspiration– be it around the city or country. That alone has affected the mindset of the Maple Leafs as some players can’t help but feel compelled to replicate the kind of success that they’re having.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly made his feelings public on the motivation and even other emotions that comes from the Blue Jays eyeing a championship.

Fans shows their support in Maple Leafs Square (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

“There’s a small part of you that you’re envious of them. You’re a bit jealous at what they’re doing, just because of Toronto,” Rielly said according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “You watch it firsthand. You’re obviously happy for them. It’s a great moment for the city. But we want to be able to do that and have a run like that.”

For Reilly to express that kind of emotion and wanting to try and emulate what they’ve done to this point is commendable. He has been through the highs and lows since entering the league and nothing would make him happier than to be a part of a championship run. Even captain Auston Matthews describes what the city would be like if they ever went on a run like the Blue Jays. The intensity and energy on and off the ice is what makes things electric and exciting for everyone.

Related: Top Line Trouble Hints Treliving, Maple Leafs Should Be Trade Ready

Even with a city behind the Maple Leafs, those emotions are gone when things go south as it has happened frequently. Both Rielly and Matthews have tasted playoff defeat plenty of times and in crushing fashion most of the time. At some point things will have to change for them just like it did for the Blue Jays, but it has to change from within. They say they want it, but they haven’t shown it when it matters. If their play against the Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils is any indication, where their effort, overall play and willingness was abysmal, they have a long way to go. Their recent play is unacceptable and they need to figure things out fast.

The Blue Jays had their low points until they managed to turn things around. The Maple Leafs definitely can do the same, but do they have the will to do so?

Two Differences Between the Two Teams

The Maple Leafs need to start playing with that same passion, energy and intensity as that has been something that continues to lack in big game moments in the postseason. They need that drive to push forward and someone saying that they want to take control and be the difference maker in a series or moment.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) shakes hands with former Florida Panthers teammates after losing the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays got a massive home run from George Springer in Game 7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a monster performance during the playoffs. They’ve had big game heroics and performances with their star players, but the Maple Leafs have yet to get that kind of consistency from theirs. It’s tough to do that early on when the team has yet to find their game and as frustration is already starting to build with their poor play and inability to have everyone’s back. That’s the biggest difference between the two, the mindset that the Blue Jays possess compared to the Maple Leafs is far greater and it shows.

The Blue Jays show their identity on a nightly basis. They play for each other, the fans, have each other’s back and never quit even if it looks like they’re down and out. They know what bringing a championship means for this city. The character and chemistry are there for them, but for the Maple Leafs they have yet to show any of that. During the playoffs and even to start this season.

While it’s a long season and things can change like it did for the Blue Jays, the Maple Leafs can learn a thing or two from them, on what it means to play for one another, show that winning mindset with their play and have every step up when it matters most. Having the right mindset and not faltering in big moments are some of the things that separate the two teams. One is fighting for a championship, the other continues to find answers seven games into the season as they continue to go quiet in big moments or even assert their dominance in a game.

Related: Maple Leafs Announce Changes to Start Times Due to World Series

The Maple Leafs have felt that feeling for too long and they need to change that. It would be great if they can have a dominant performance from a star player, or a big moment like a game-winning goal in a do or die situation. Yet, that has yet to happen and based on the start of their season, that could still be the case.

The Blue Jays are a perfect example of dealing with a number of lows and slowly working their way up to being a contender. This year showed that they continue to build off of it, game by game. It’s on the Maple Leafs to figure things out if they ever want to be in that same position to battle for a title.