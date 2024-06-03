Marner Drama May Drag Into Next Season and Get Ugly [Report]

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the ongoing speculation surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner in their most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. Suggesting this situation won’t be resolved anytime soon, Friedman specifically expressed concern that negotiations between the two sides could drag out and carry over into next season, which would be problematic for a few reasons.

Among them, concern that both sides don’t want to misstep may lead to turmoil among the fan base and hardship with future roster planning. Or, if the team trades Marner and he goes on to have a great season and eventually win a championship somewhere else, what will that do to the psyche of the organization?

What Will Be The Delays In Getting This Marner Situation Sorted Out?

If the Maple Leafs and Marner agree to continue this relationship, the first concern is the contract. “One of the things that a few people have told me is not to be surprised if this plays out over next season with Marner and Toronto,” Friedman said. He explained:

“… this is such a delicate conversation between player and team because everyone is determined to look like a winner here. The Leafs are determined to either make a good trade or with the cap room that’s created by that trade do something big, that they know they can’t afford to have a swing and a mess with this one. And, also the player is determined, and more importantly the people around the player, are determined to do this then make themselves look good that they’re not going to agree to anything that they think puts them in a bad light.”

Friedman adds that he’s been told there is some real concern about how the Toronto fans will react to Marner if he starts next year unsigned. Friedman noted, “I think he is all the right in the world to do it but he has to understand that some of the fan base is not going to react very well to that and you have to play through that are you comfortable with that? Can you handle that?”

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner wants to stay in Toronto but doesn’t want to be hated. Second, he wants to get paid. All of his other star teammates got their bags of cash. He’s rightfully entitled to the same. If he costs too much, the Leafs may elect to move on. Unfortunately, that opens up the door to another set of problems.

The Maple Leafs Might Be Afraid to Trade Marner

Friedman suggested there is concern behind the scenes about trading Marner and losing that trade. He noted:

“I do believe that’s one of the things that’s been discussed and I think with the Maple Leafs the other issue that they are dealing with here and I think there are people in the organization who feel very strongly about this is that they traded Nazem Kadri a couple years ago when they were mad at him.”

He added that there are people who felt very strongly at the time about the Kadri trade but he sorted himself out and was a critical member of a Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche team. “He is a player that Toronto very much missed after he left and I think there are people in the organization who are looking at this and believe could this be Kadri two..” The concern is that the Leafs trade Marner when they are emotional because things didn’t work out and then Marner goes somewhere else where the spotlight is less intense and becomes a key player on a Stanley Cup championship roster. “I think he’s a great player and I think he could become an even better player without the spotlight,” said Friedman.

Friedman concluded by suggesting if the contract demands on both sides are crazy it’s going to lead to an eventual divorce anyway. He just doesn’t think that happens quickly. This Marner process could take some time and it’s not clear how this is all going to end.