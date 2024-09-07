Jake McCabe’s Return Is Crucial to the Maple Leafs Defense

In a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman reported that Jake McCabe and the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun preliminary talks about a contract extension. Friedman shared his thoughts succinctly: “I’m a big McCabe fan. I think he’s perfect for them. I think he’s exactly the kind of player they need. I don’t know where this is going to go, but I do believe they’ve had some conversations about extending McCabe. We’ll see.”

This is excellent news for Maple Leafs fans. McCabe has been a key player since joining Toronto, and I’m excited about the possibility of him staying longer.

McCabe’s Journey and His Growth in Toronto

The Maple Leafs acquired McCabe during the 2022-23 season from the Chicago Blackhawks, where his offensive game had already started to evolve. Before coming to Toronto, McCabe had a productive 2021-22 season with the Blackhawks, where he posted 22 points—his highest total. Once McCabe joined the Maple Leafs, his game took another step forward. He contributed five points in 21 games at the end of the 2022-23 season with the Blue & White, having an immediate impact. By the end of that season, McCabe had totaled 16 points in 38 games, showing consistency in both his offensive production and defensive reliability.

McCabe continued to thrive during the 2023-24 season. He’s become a dependable part of the Maple Leafs’ blue line, providing stability and physicality while contributing offensively with eight goals and 20 assists (for 28 points) in 73 games. He also put up a plus/minus rating of plus-20. It was a new career high in points for him, surpassing his previous bests with the Blackhawks.

Last Season, McCabe’s Face Told His Story

There was a time late last season when McCabe’s toughness was on full display. He looked like he had been through a war. His stitched-up and swollen face bore the marks of endless battles—pucks, elbows, and body checks that come with being a physical defenseman in the NHL. Week after week, McCabe’s face told the story of a player who doesn’t shy away from the gritty side of the game.

McCabe’s rugged playstyle embodies the hard-nosed defense the Maple Leafs need. Whether it’s blocking shots, engaging in board battles, or protecting a teammate, McCabe plays with an intensity that leaves its mark—literally.

His ability to take punishment and keep going, much like former Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin, makes McCabe a crucial part of Toronto’s blue line. This physical, playoff-ready mentality has helped him disrupt opposing offenses and provide stability when the team needs it most.

What Makes McCabe So Important to the Maple Leafs?

There are several reasons why McCabe has become a crucial player for Toronto. First, he’s been a rock on the Maple Leafs’ defense, known for his physical play. His 219 hits and 129 blocked shots last season highlight his reliability in shutting down top opponents. Often paired with Simon Benoit, the duo became the team’s go-to shutdown pairing at even strength, consistently neutralizing offensive threats.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, one of McCabe’s standout qualities is his versatility. He can seamlessly slot in on either the left or right side of the defense, adapting to whatever the team needs. His ability to move up and down the lineup makes him invaluable in various game situations. His balanced game allows him to contribute offensively while remaining defensively sound.

Third, McCabe embodies leadership and toughness. His veteran presence has significantly impacted younger teammates, and his fearless style of play—often evident through the facial marks he earns from physical battles—demonstrates his dedication to the team.

Finally, McCabe’s importance is underscored by his advanced metrics. Last season, he posted a 51.19% Corsi For percentage (CF%) and a 55.26% Goals For percentage (GF%) at 5-on-5, showing that the team generates more chances than they allow when he’s on the ice. These numbers highlight McCabe’s impact beyond the visible aspects of his game.

Why Maple Leafs Fans Should Hope a Deal Gets Done

With McCabe approaching 31 years old and his current cap hit at $4 million (half of which is retained by the Blackhawks), the Maple Leafs have an incredible value in McCabe. Extending him would be an intelligent move, especially as he continues to deliver solid results on both sides of the ice. The challenge will be finding the happy-place contract terms for both sides in an extension. Fans should expect McCabe’s next contract to be in the $5 million range or higher.

That said, McCabe has proven his worth, and here’s hoping a deal can be worked out to keep him in Toronto for the future. His steady improvement, defensive grit, and leadership make him essential to this Maple Leafs team. His presence has strengthened Toronto’s blue line, and I’m excited to see what he can continue to offer in the coming seasons.