Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Spotlight: Ethan Samson

The Philadelphia Flyers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, was loaded with talented prospects last season. This was evident in the number of players called up from the Phantoms to the big league club last campaign and the team’s overall performance in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. Olle Lycksell, Emil Andrae, Samu Tuomaala, and Ethan Samson were just a few of the farmhands who made significant contributions to Lehigh Valley during the 2023-24 season.

Ethan Samson, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Selected 174th overall in 2021 by the Flyers, Samson will enter his second season of professional hockey this fall with the Phantoms. Before joining the Flyers’ organization, the 21-year-old native of British Columbia played parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL). A strong passer and puck handler, analysts anticipate that he will fully be in the mix to earn a roster spot on the Flyers in the next two seasons.

Prince George Cougars

Samson made his junior-level debut during the 2019-20 campaign with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL. That season, he recorded seven points (two goals and five assists) and 26 penalty minutes in 61 games. After the shortened 2020-21 campaign, the right-shot defenseman made significant gains in his development over the next two seasons, including his ability to play an active role in the offensive rush.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Samson appeared in 68 games. He scored 15 goals, tallied 28 assists, and recorded 46 penalty minutes for Prince George. In the playoffs, the alternate captain appeared in four games for the Cougars. The following season, Samson again wore the alternate captain’s “A.” During his final campaign with the club, he had his best season in the juniors. He had 60 points (18 goals and 42 assists) and 71 penalty minutes in 60 games. His outstanding statistics were complemented by a plus-11 rating. In the playoffs, he tallied five assists and recorded eight penalty minutes in 10 appearances. During the 2022-23 campaign, Samson received WHL (BC) First All-Star Team honors.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Samson signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Dec. 31, 2022. During the 2023-24 campaign, he suited up for the Phantoms in 63 games. His offensive contributions to the club included three goals and nine assists. The 6-foot-1, 181-pounder made his presence on the ice known to opposing players, recording 56 penalty minutes. During the playoffs, he appeared in two games against the Hershey Bears, a 2-0 victory in Game 3 on May 8 and a 5-3 loss in Game 4 on May 11. These appearances were highlighted by two shots on goal during Game 4.

For the Phantoms, Samson finished the 2023-24 campaign fifth overall in penalty minutes, and fourth amongst blueliners in goals. He is expected to rejoin Lehigh Valley for the 2024-25 campaign. The 21-year-old will more than likely be joined on the Phantoms by other Flyers’ prospects on defense including Andrae and Helge Grans. Samson’s rookie season accomplishments have the coaching staff and Flyers’ brass eager to see what he can do during his second season in the AHL. His path to an NHL call-up over the next two seasons will require that the blueliner focus on improving his 200-foot game. Further development in skill areas such as hitting, shot accuracy, and skating can all help to transform Samson from an AHL-level talent to a full-time NHL defenseman.

Flyers Training Camp

The Flyers Training Camp will kick off on Sept. 18, 2024, at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey. While most eyes will undoubtedly be on Philadelphia’s top prospect, Matvei Michkov, this camp will also feature a number of other future foundational players. This forum will also provide prospects like Samson the valuable opportunity to showcase their skills for Flyers’ leadership, such as general manager Daniel Brière and head coach John Tortorella, over the span of several days. This experience will serve as necessary big-league exposure for a player who must compete for a permanent roster spot on the Flyers over the course of the next two seasons.